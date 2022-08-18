Read full article on original website
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
It was cold enough in the highest elevations of Colorado over the weekend for summer rain showers to mix with and change to snow. During the CBS News Colorado newscast on Saturday morning we were tracking mixed precipitation on the live radar.Those visiting the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday got a little surprise from Mother Nature in the form of snow. It's not uncommon to see snow fall above the tree line in Colorado during the summer, especially in late August. A network of cameras on top of America's mountain showed some visitors in full summer attire.First Alert Weather Watcher Frank Burcham snapped this view of mountain snow from his home in the Castle Rock area. Both Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt picked up a dusting of snow. Both peaks are just a little over 14,000 feet high and are part of Colorado's Front Range Mountains.RELATED: Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
KRDO
Dog owners raise concerns over pet crematorium in Colorado Springs, report ‘disturbing conditions’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Losing a pet is never easy. For many, their dogs are part of the family. Figuring out what to do with their remains isn't easy either, and that's why many will turn to pet cremation services. Some pet owners, however, say those services have made losing their beloved dogs even worse.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
Why are the Colorado skies hazy? And is that fire local?
Between rain clouds, it's likely that many Coloradans are noticing a bit of wildfire smoke in the air on Friday. This smoke isn't coming from a local wildfire, but from other states. According to the AirNow.gov fire map, smoke in Colorado appears to be traveling to the state from fires...
kbhbradio.com
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased in Hot Springs
PIERRE, S.D. – For the second time in less than 30 days, a South Dakota Lottery player will soon experience luck that lasts a lifetime. Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
KEVN
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent
CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was suggested, and he agreed to help me," Samantha Peck told The Gazette Monday, following her preliminary hearing at the 4th Judicial District courthouse in Cripple Creek. ...
KEVN
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
brookingsradio.com
3 killed in Rapid City shootings
Three people were killed in two separate weekend incidents in Rapid City. Rapid City law enforcement said Sunday afternoon that they were searching for suspects in Saturday’s double homicide. It included the search of a home Sunday and the arrests of several people for outstanding warrants but the suspects remain at large.
dakotanewsnow.com
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded. Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.
Man accused in Colorado crime spree given two PR bonds
Some of the state’s top law enforcement officers say an alleged crime spree that spanned more than 100 miles further demonstrates a lack of consequences for criminals in the court system.
newscenter1.tv
Car vs house; Black Hawk accident early Friday morning
Black Hawk, S.D. – A car drove into a house at 6904 Seeaire Street in Black Hawk early Friday morning. A little after 8:00 a.m., a westbound 2020 Ford F150 pickup went off the road, struck a parked trailer, went through a fence and struck the home in the southwest corner. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver fainted, causing the accident.
KRDO
Seniors missing out on TABOR rebate checks
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- United Way of Pueblo County is holding a taxathon event on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Lucero Library. The Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program provides free tax preparation and e-filing services to individuals and families with household incomes of $55,000 or less. According to the Vice President of Strategic Operations at United Way of Pueblo County, they have more than 5 IRS-Certified volunteers that will help anyone file to get their TABOR rebate checks.
KELOLAND TV
Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
kbhbradio.com
One person is dead after shooting in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In what has turned out to be a violent weekend in the Rapid City area, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says one person is deceased after a shooting Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road. Authorities say the...
kelo.com
Two dead in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead. Officers responded to a call at an apartment this morning. Inside, they found two deceased individuals. The department said it was obvious they died of gunshot wounds.
kelo.com
Rapid City police give update on double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City police are searching for three individuals who are persons of interest in a shooting that left two dead on Saturday. Officers had information Sunday on the location of a suspect. While several individuals were arrested with outstanding warrants at the residence, the three suspects remain at large. Authorities do believe they were at the residence at some point. The investigation into the double homicide continues. Police are asking that people who have information on the shootings contact them.
