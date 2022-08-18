Read full article on original website
TIMOTHY LEE GUNDER, 60
Timothy Lee Gunder, 60, of Indiana, PA, formerly of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his home. The son of the Rev. Edward G. Gunder and Carmen C. (Miller) Gunder, he was born May 17, 1962 in Indiana, PA. Tim graduated from Latrobe Christian Academy and...
PAULINE FAY GERBER, 83
Pauline Fay Gerber, 83, Indiana, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 while at Maple Valley Personal Care Home. The daughter of Guy and Willavene (Rupert) Poloff, she was born October 24, 1938 in Brownstown, PA. Pauline served as Den Mother for her son’s Cub Scout group. She enjoyed crafts, playing...
DENNLER CHRISTIAN WEIK, JR., 86
Dennler Christian Weik, Jr., 86, of Clarksburg, PA passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Indiana, PA. The son of Dennler C. Weik, Sr. and Anna M. (Dixon) Weik, he was born March 19, 1936 in Clarksburg, PA. He was a veteran of...
INDIANA, MARION CENTER BOARDS TO MEET
Both the Indiana Area and Marion Center school boards are scheduled to meet tonight, with both working on a number of measures to start the new school year. For Indiana, the agenda includes a vote on the latest revisions to the Health & Safety Plan. Also on the list of items to be acted on is the designation of school administrators as truancy officers, a number of personnel moves that include teachers to be named as mentors for other teachers, and a vote for approval of a new four-year agreement with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. There will also be an update on the Eisenhower Elementary project.
FIRST RESPONDERS SEE ACTIVE DAY ON MONDAY
After a very busy day on Sunday, Indiana County’s first responders had a relatively mild but active day on Monday into this morning. Along with the vehicle accident we previously reported on Oakland Avenue at 12:15 that injured one person, a second vehicle accident was reported on North Ben Franklin Road in White Township at 1:35 PM. Indiana Fire Association, State Police and Citizens Ambulance were all dispatched to the top of Marianne Hill at the time. Fire officials said that two vehicles were involved in a T-Bone collision, and they were both rendered un-drivable. Multiple injuries were reported by fire officials, but those injuries were minor.
CURVE WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT
CURVE, Pa. – Altoona got a brilliant start from Luis Ortiz and banged out ten hits to earn a 7-4 win over Harrisburg in front of 5,827 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night. With the win, Altoona picked up their fourth straight win over Harrisburg and have now won 9-of-11 games stretching back to August 9.
JURY SELECTION FOR FOUR TRIALS SCHEDULED TODAY
Jury selection is scheduled today for four trials that are set to get underway this week in Indiana County Court. One of the four defendants who will have jury selection today is Len Marshall Lydic. The 45-year-old Clymer man faces charges of flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct for an incident on May 17th of last year. Also facing trial on similar charges is 41-year old Jason Adam Abrams of Commodore. He was charged with flight to avoid apprehension along with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia for an incident on June 1st of last year. The two are scheduled to have their trials start on Wednesday.
MINOR INJURIES REPORTED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was injured in a motor vehicle accident reported this afternoon in White Township. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Warren Road around 12:15 p.m. for an accident involving a van and a motorcycle. Officials said the motorcycle was attempting to exit the parking lot of Valley Dairy Restaurant when the van, heading southbound, collided with them.
IBP REPORTS: DRUG POSSESSION
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man for drug-related crimes following an incident Monday morning. Reports say officers encountered 33-year-old Matthew Deyarmin in a convenience store located in the area of 380 Philadelphia St. shortly before 11 a.m. Officers arrested Deyarmin for outstanding warrants and it was also discovered that he was in possession of heroin.
SHETLER TRIAL TO BE DELAYED AGAIN
After earlier affirming that the Ray Shetler Jr. trial would be held as scheduled starting last Monday, Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Thursday formally granted a motion for continuance, but did not set a new trial date. In June, Shetler demanded that his trial be held as scheduled and threatened legal action if it was not. Nonetheless, the trial was moved to August, and now another request for continuance will delay it once again.
