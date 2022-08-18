Read full article on original website
Chanticleers Fall On The Road At College of Charleston
Box Score MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's soccer team fell on the road to the College of Charleston 3-0 on Sunday night. With the loss, the Chanticleers are now 0-1-1 overall, while the Cougars improve to 2-0-0 on the season with the win. Just 17 seconds...
McCall Earns Spot on 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List
CHARLESTON, S.C. – For the second consecutive season, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been recognized by the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA), as he was named to the 2022 preseason watch list for the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. The 2022 CFPA National Performer of the...
McCall Named to Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Watch List
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been named to The Manning Award watch list, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, it was announced on Monday. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2022 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.
