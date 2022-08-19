Read full article on original website
Creepy Babies Get New Clothes
Not too far from Hwy 101 in a corner of Humboldt County mostly frequented by locals is a gate and on that gate are a few creepy babies…. This one pays tribute (at the suggestion of yours truly–and now you know we have a sick sense of humor) to the wonderful firefighters who’ve been busy this last month.
Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!
This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
OBITUARY: Todd William Bartleson, 1985-2022
Born in the evening of October 8, 1985 in Eureka and passed away in Fortuna the morning of July 30, 2022. Todd was a very well known and loved man. He had so many fun and funny stories to tell with his friends and family that always had him and everyone crying from laughter. He enjoyed watching the sun set and rise on Bear River Ridge, especially during hunting season. He had a love and passion to be in the mountains working with heavy equipment, ranch work, helping people with cattle or looking down his scope at the next buck for the freezer. Todd worked many different jobs but they all involved being out in the hills and traveling the countryside.
VEHICLE vs. PIPES: One Lane of Broadway Closed in Front of Hilfiker Pipe Co.
Emergency personnel are on scene at Hilfiker Pipe Co. on Broadway in Eureka after what appears to be a single-vehicle collision involving a driver who careened off the road. A tow truck is in the process of pulling a white sedan off a pile of concrete culverts piled in front of the business.
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
OBITUARY: Tracy John Cote’, 1963-2022
Our beloved father, brother and uncle Tracy John Cote’ passed away on July 12, 2022 from heart failure. He was 59 years old. He was currently working as a caretaker on a ranch in Shelter Cove, a job he loved very much. Tracy was born in Eureka, the eighth...
FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome
Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
Community Donates $400k to Providence St. Joseph Hospital
Press release from Providence St. Joseph Hospital:. The Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka Foundation is excited to announce their most popular fundraiser – “Laughter is the Best Medicine 5” was a resounding success. The event took place on Friday, August 12 and raised over $400,000 to support patient care at St. Joseph Hospital. The sold-out fundraiser featured a performance by national comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Colin Quinn and was attended by over 200 community members.
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
Wiyot Tribe Reclaims Mouralherwaqh
The fog gave way to the sun late morning on Friday, Aug. 19, as dozens of people gathered around the podium positioned in the meadow. Spruce trees and huckleberry bushes stood in the near distance as the scent of saltwater and highway traffic drifted up from the bay and road below. Tribal Chair Ted Hernandez called for the elders to sit as they began the ceremony to mark the reclaiming of Mouralherwaqh — “wolf’s house” — by the Wiyot Tribe. When open chairs remained, former chairwoman Cheryl Seidner.
$10,000 Reward for Missing 60-Year-Old in Trinity County
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for a 60-year-old man who went missing near Weaverville. In June, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department reported that Frederick “Kevin” Montes was likely traveling on foot and possibly carrying a greyish backpack. Today, the following press release from the Trinity...
Air quality advisory issued as smoke from Six Rivers Fire spreads to Bay Area
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Tuesday in response to wildfire smoke being caused by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire.
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted
Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
HumCO “OES: RE-POPULATION UPDATE: EVACUATION ORDERS for zones HUM-E063-B, E063-A, E077-C…”
For the record, it’s a scorching 70°F in Eureka today. Not saying that that’s what is responsible for this unfortunate Old Town scene, but it crossed LoCO’s fragile, coastal-dwelling minds. The California Retired Teacher Association is giving away lots and lots of money in the form...
Hayfork Man Killed in Crash That Started Wildfire Near Whiskeytown Last Week
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver who died five days ago, on August 18, when a big rig carrying produce and an SUV collided around noon. 69-year-old Michael Merlyn Mead of Hayfork, California was driving westbound on Hwy 299 in an SUV when his vehicle drifted over the line and crashed head on into a semi, according to a CHP Officer interviewed at the incident.
Humboldt Area CHP to Deploy Additional Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation
Whether you drive on a scenic highway or a congested freeway, motorcycles are all around. As such, motorcycle-involved crashes in California continue to be a major concern for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). In an effort to reduce the number of motorcycle incidents or crashes resulting from unsafe speed, following too closely, unsafe lane changes, improper turning, and other violations by both motorcyclists and other drivers, the CHP Humboldt Area will deploy additional officers throughout the 2022 Labor Day weekend.
Fatal Crash Near Ferndale Early This Morning
About 2:30 this morning, a silver sedan was discovered overturned on Grizzly Bluff Road near Coppini Road west east of Ferndale. The single occupant was declared deceased at the scene, according to the incident commander speaking over the scanner to emergency dispatch. My father was killed in an accident years...
Some Evacuation Orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Humboldt County Downgraded
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Orders for zones HUM-E063-B, HUM-E063-A, HUM-E077-C, and HUM-E077-B have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings. RE-POPULATION UPDATE: The EVACUATION ORDERS...
Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
