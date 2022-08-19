Read full article on original website
The course had changed from a year ago, but there was a bit of déjà vu surrounding the final round of the BMW Championship. Once again Patrick Cantlay found himself atop the leaderboard entering the final round of the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season, albeit this time alone in the lead at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware rather than tied at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. And by day’s end, he had pulled out a victory a week ahead of the Tour Championship.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a group of 23 PGA Tour players to attend the emergency LIV Golf Tour meeting last week. Woods flew in from Florida to Philadelphia and then drove 30 minutes with Rickie Fowler to the meeting in Delaware ahead of the BMW Championship last Tuesday.
WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at his home in Big Sky, Montana, at the age of 79, his wife said. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf said Tom was working last week at The Club at Spanish Peaks and attended a legacy luncheon at the signature club where he was designing “The Legacy: Tom’s Ten,” a collection of his 10 favorite par 3s. “He worked to the end. It was amazing,” she said. “He had a big life.”
The golf world has paid tribute to the legendary Tom Weiskopf who sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Saturday in Big Sky, Montana where he lived. He died of pancreatic cancer which he was diagnosed with in December 2020. Weiskopf had a fantastic career on the PGA Tour which began in 1968 when he won the Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational.
