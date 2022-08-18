Read full article on original website
Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System
Jon Rahm isn't a fan of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
Golf Digest
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
WATCH: Annoyed Rory McIlroy Launches Fan’s Remote-Controlled Golf Ball into Pond During BMW Championship
Here’s a word to the wise: don’t piss off Rory McIlroy. Want another tip? Don’t get too cute if you’re attending a professional golf event. One fan learned how things can take a sour turn during this weekend’s BMW Championship. One fan attending the BMW...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW Championship
The course had changed from a year ago, but there was a bit of déjà vu surrounding the final round of the BMW Championship. Once again Patrick Cantlay found himself atop the leaderboard entering the final round of the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season, albeit this time alone in the lead at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware rather than tied at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. And by day’s end, he had pulled out a victory a week ahead of the Tour Championship.
2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club
Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
Tom Weiskopf, 1973 Open champion, dies at 79
Tom Weiskopf, who won The Open in 1973 and was a noted golf commentator and course architect, died at the
thecomeback.com
LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
Golf.com
‘A good addition’: Why Rory McIlroy is feeling bullish about the PGA Tour’s new hire
As the LIV Golf drama reached fever pitch over the last several months, Rory McIlroy has been one of the PGA Tour’s most vocal supporters. As a member of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Committee, McIlroy has more of an insider’s perspective than most, and when the PGA Tour announced that Jason Gore would be joining the PGA Tour as Senior Vice President, Player Advisor to the Commissioner, McIlroy was naturally one of the first players to be asked for comment after his second-round 68 at the BMW Championship.
Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk share lead in upstate N.Y.
Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke and Jim Furyk shot rounds of 7-under-par 65 Friday to form a three-way tie atop the
Golf World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Champion
Tom Weiskopf, an Open Championship winner and four-time runner-up at The Masters, has died. The legendary major champion and longtime course designer died on Friday following a battle with cancer. Weiskopf, who played collegiately at Ohio State, died at the age of 79. The golf world is paying tribute to...
Tennis-Medvedev and Tsitsipas defuse American bombers to set up Cincinnati showdown
Aug 19 (Reuters) - World number one Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defused big-serving American threats Taylor Fritz and John Isner on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open.
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, leaderboard, schedule, format, prize money, purse for PGA Tour postseason
The FedEx Cup Playoffs are off to a blistering start with Will Zalatoris capturing the St. Jude Championship and Patrick Cantlay defending his BMW Championship crown. As fast as it began, the postseason will come to a screeching conclusion at the Tour Championship this week as the 30 best players from the PGA Tour battle for the season-long crown.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Tour Championship starting strokes: Leaderboard based on FedEx Cup ranking
The 2022 Tour Championship leaderboard and starting strokes have been announced for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup finale played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The Tour Championship field is comprised of 30 players, competing over 72 holes. The Tour Championship is the only PGA Tour stroke-play event that will use a handicap system. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship qualify for the event were slotted with starting strokes based on their FedEx Cup ranking.
