ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Waverly, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
Waverly, TN
Government
radio7media.com

Fill your Tank and Donate! Shell and Quickmart locations partake in the Giving Pump for Kids Place

DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Loretta Lynn Ranch remembers deadly flood one year later

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The deadly flood in Humphreys County one year ago almost took one of Tennessee’s top tourist attractions. The Loretta Lynn Ranch suffered more than $1 million in property damage, but the biggest loss was their longtime foreman Wayne Spears. “My little boys, they’re 10...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week

TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTVC

Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
ETHRIDGE, TN
WSMV

Crews respond to victim trapped in grain silo

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Lawerence County agencies responded to reports of a person trapped in a grain silo Saturday. Lawerence County officials told us the victim fell 40 feet into the grain silo. They are now buried under approximately four to six feet of grain. The victim’s condition is...
ETHRIDGE, TN
WSMV

Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County

LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

TDOT lane closures through Aug. 24

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Aug. 24 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Leipers Creek Rd. overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair (MM 18.6 – 29.1) will happen daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy