Recovery Continues in Middle Tennessee One Year after Devastating Flood
The flooding in August 2021 was unlike what most people in Middle Tennessee had ever seen. In 12 hours on Aug. 21, between 10 and 15 inches of rain fell on four counties, as much as one-quarter of the total annual rainfall for the area. Waverly and Humphreys County experienced...
Humphreys County sheriff wants to build back Waverly better
From finding the missing in the early days to keeping volunteer efforts focused on Waverly, it's more than a job for Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.
Survivors gather at church one year after Humphreys Co. flood
One year after the 2021 Waverly flood, survivors shared first-hand accounts at two emotional church services.
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
Fill your Tank and Donate! Shell and Quickmart locations partake in the Giving Pump for Kids Place
DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
VIDEO: Flood waters burst through more land than previously thought in Waverly
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows the surge of flood water, blamed for the deaths of 20 people in Waverly on August 21, 2021, had become so vast that it burst through more sections of land than previously thought. The video is another example of...
It's taking more than a year, but this McEwen family will rebuild
It is a common feeling among many in Humphreys County. The past year has been the longest and fastest year of their life. In an instant, everything was taken in the flood that hit the area.
Loretta Lynn Ranch remembers deadly flood one year later
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The deadly flood in Humphreys County one year ago almost took one of Tennessee’s top tourist attractions. The Loretta Lynn Ranch suffered more than $1 million in property damage, but the biggest loss was their longtime foreman Wayne Spears. “My little boys, they’re 10...
UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week
TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
A Clarksville crash has led to one person being taken to the hospital.
Parents of infant twins killed in Waverly flood continue to cope with loss
One year after the devastating Waverly flood, the parents who lost 7-month-old twins still struggle to cope. They stay strong for the two children who survived.
Nashville crews recover body of teen last seen in Stones River
Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
Crews respond to victim trapped in grain silo
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Lawerence County agencies responded to reports of a person trapped in a grain silo Saturday. Lawerence County officials told us the victim fell 40 feet into the grain silo. They are now buried under approximately four to six feet of grain. The victim’s condition is...
Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County
LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
1 dead after getting trapped inside grain bin in Ethridge
Authorities in Ethridge say one person has died after they became stuck inside a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County.
Trooper recalls telling families loved ones did not survive Waverly flood
“There’s not a word out there to describe how terrible it truly was,” Bill Miller said.
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
TDOT lane closures through Aug. 24
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Aug. 24 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Leipers Creek Rd. overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair (MM 18.6 – 29.1) will happen daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
