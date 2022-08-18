ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payne County, OK

1600kush.com

Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
KOCO

FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
KOCO

1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
News On 6

2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma County Free Fair set for August 25-27

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will take place at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, with its competitions, special activities, and Horse Show. “The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows...
KFOR

One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
KOCO

Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
KOCO

Tinker Federal Credit Union fends off fraud attempt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tinker Federal Credit Union said someone targeted its customers, trying to take their money. The credit union said it has everything under control. The fraud team noticed an unusually high number of credit card fraud attempters, TFCU said. TFCU acted quickly to protect customers, Executive Vice...

