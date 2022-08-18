Read full article on original website
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
Sapulpa Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect
Sapulpa Police are looking for a suspect after they say they got a call about an armed robbery near West 51st and Interstate 244. Police say around 6 p.m. Sunday, they got a call saying a man walking into the store with a handgun and demanded money. Officers also say...
Oklahoma County Jail sees 13th death of 2022
The Oklahoma County Detention Center says a detainee died Friday afternoon, marking the jail's 13th death this year.
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
Video: Woman slips out of handcuffs, grabs rifle and opens fire at deputies from back of patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman who was being detained in the back of a police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, grabbing an assault rifle and opening fire – and the wild incident was all caught on video. It happened just outside of...
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
Oklahoma County Free Fair set for August 25-27
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will take place at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, with its competitions, special activities, and Horse Show. “The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows...
Former OKC officer federally charged with threatening Homeland Security employees
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma City officer was indicted in federal court after authorities said he threatened to shoot Homeland Security employees at Will Rogers World Airport. Federal investigators say Charles Lack told the FBI about his threat earlier this month. Court documents state that Lack said...
Transgender woman feels police failed her, alleges 'hate crime' at Oklahoma hotel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman said she was the victim of a hate crime and her city's police department "failed her miserably," but police said they don't have enough evidence to prove what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can hear,...
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly
A Pottawatomie County man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend outside of a Prague home.
One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
Tinker Federal Credit Union fends off fraud attempt
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tinker Federal Credit Union said someone targeted its customers, trying to take their money. The credit union said it has everything under control. The fraud team noticed an unusually high number of credit card fraud attempters, TFCU said. TFCU acted quickly to protect customers, Executive Vice...
