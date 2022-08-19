ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware

According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Abortion, inflation, COVID and decriminalizing marijuana: Georgia mayors weigh in

Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, @DeanaIngraham, East Point. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 1. Mayors talk about using funds from the American Rescue plan in the wake of COVID. Mayor Julie Smith encourages more people to get vaccinated. In Tift County more than 50% of residents have at least...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Rulings rain down on Medicaid, water at polling places, and Sen. Graham's subpoena

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science & director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, Republican consultant & found, Engaged Futures. Patricia Murphy, MurphyAJC, columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Judge clears way for implementation of Georgia’s narrow expansion of Medicaid...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Abrams' environmental focus: resilience, green jobs, lower energy costs

In the middle of a campaign swing through Coastal Georgia, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams stopped Saturday at Green Bridge Farm in fast-growing Effingham County. There, founder Michael Maddox showed off the vegetable gardens that help feed the 10 families that live in the 25-acre “agrihood,” where small houses and wooded lots are the norm.
NewsBreak
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Texas sends migrants to New York. They get a warm welcome, but life there is tough

NEW YORK — A white bus with Texas plates has just pulled up outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. The men and women on it have just finished a 30-hour nonstop bus ride from the Mexico border, and have arrived hungry, tired, and some in need of immediate medical care. It's a hot Wednesday morning in early August, and the rush hour traffic has clogged the city streets outside.
fiscalrangers.com

Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries

Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

