Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in Florida race for governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat and longtime politician Charlie Crist has won the primary for governor in Florida and will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Crist served as Florida's Republican governor more than a decade ago and is now...
Election contests to watch Tuesday in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
The final primary day of August has some key election contests in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. Florida and New York had their congressional maps scrambled by redistricting, boosting the number of notable races Tuesday. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats...
A change to Florida's ballot signature review creates headaches for local officials
A change to Florida's election laws has created a new headache for some local election officials. A little-known provision in Senate Bill 90, a sweeping voting measure passed by Florida Republicans last year, increased how much input the public can have when it comes to approving signatures on mail ballots.
Here are the key primary election results from Florida
In Florida, Democrats have picked their nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware
According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty...
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa for suspended Florida prosecutor
TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. STORY: Caught on video: Fight in the stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs....
Political Rewind: Abortion, inflation, COVID and decriminalizing marijuana: Georgia mayors weigh in
Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, @DeanaIngraham, East Point. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 1. Mayors talk about using funds from the American Rescue plan in the wake of COVID. Mayor Julie Smith encourages more people to get vaccinated. In Tift County more than 50% of residents have at least...
Political Rewind: Rulings rain down on Medicaid, water at polling places, and Sen. Graham's subpoena
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science & director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, Republican consultant & found, Engaged Futures. Patricia Murphy, MurphyAJC, columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Judge clears way for implementation of Georgia’s narrow expansion of Medicaid...
A new system to flag racist incidents and acts of hate is named after Emmett Till
Maryland has seen a slew of racist incidents over the last year — including targeted bomb threats at three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and vandals writing messages of hate on the doors of a church. Now, the state has launched an alert system to flag racist incidents and acts of hate.
Here are the key primary runoff election results from Oklahoma
Oklahoma holds runoff elections Tuesday following June primaries, led by the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. Polls in Oklahoma close at 7 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Warnock applauds newly enacted bill as a boost to HBCU research
LISTEN: The recently passed CHIPS and Science Act, touted as a boost to semiconductor manufacturing, also authorizes new investments in HBCU research. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is praising a recently passed bill signed into law by President Biden as a big win for the state's...
Two months after the Dobbs ruling, new abortion bans are taking hold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, and the effects of the decision are continuing to unfold as abortion bans take effect around the country. Well before the opinion...
Abrams’ environmental focus: resilience, green jobs, lower energy costs
In the middle of a campaign swing through Coastal Georgia, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams stopped Saturday at Green Bridge Farm in fast-growing Effingham County. There, founder Michael Maddox showed off the vegetable gardens that help feed the 10 families that live in the 25-acre “agrihood,” where small houses and wooded lots are the norm.
A federal civil rights probe opens after the suspension of Arkansas officers
MULBERRY, Ark. — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were...
Texas sends migrants to New York. They get a warm welcome, but life there is tough
NEW YORK — A white bus with Texas plates has just pulled up outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. The men and women on it have just finished a 30-hour nonstop bus ride from the Mexico border, and have arrived hungry, tired, and some in need of immediate medical care. It's a hot Wednesday morning in early August, and the rush hour traffic has clogged the city streets outside.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis To Make Major Announcement On Election Integrity Laws
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be speaking at a press conference on Thursday in regard to Florida Election Integrity Laws. A press release sent to The Free Press states, “Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference to make a major announcement in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday,
Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries
Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
Fate of mine at Okefenokee Swamp’s edge could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD
The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency. A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’ permitting process was...
