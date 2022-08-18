Body By DAILYN EMERY daiIyn@poncacitynews.com mailto:daiIyn@poncacitynews.com. Ponca City Rotary held a service mob on Aug. 18 at Northern Oklahoma Humane Society. The Rotary Club is a non-profit service organization where members donate their time to the community. One of the ways that they work to help out the community are service mobs, which they do every third Thursday of the month. During these, the group goes to another local non-profit and donates an hour of their time to aid them in a specific task. In the past, these tasks have included organizing and sorting books and toys for the Child Development Center, or letter stuffing for the Survivor Resource Network.

