Ponca City News
Service mob held by Ponca City Rotary at NOKHS
Body By DAILYN EMERY daiIyn@poncacitynews.com mailto:daiIyn@poncacitynews.com. Ponca City Rotary held a service mob on Aug. 18 at Northern Oklahoma Humane Society. The Rotary Club is a non-profit service organization where members donate their time to the community. One of the ways that they work to help out the community are service mobs, which they do every third Thursday of the month. During these, the group goes to another local non-profit and donates an hour of their time to aid them in a specific task. In the past, these tasks have included organizing and sorting books and toys for the Child Development Center, or letter stuffing for the Survivor Resource Network.
United Way announces goal to help people struggling with higher costs
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) announced on Saturday $25,913,704 as the 2022 campaign goal. The team said they exceeded last year’s goal, raising $25,493,060. TAUW said in a press release they invest millions of dollars every year to provide life-changing services for tens of thousands of people in need locally in Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, and Wagoner counties. It financially supports 59 nonprofit partners and grants to organizations solving complex social challenges.
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire
Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
T-shirt fundraiser announced to help family of Osage deputy who died in crash
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office launched a T-shirt fundraiser to help the family of Captain William “Willy” Hargraves. Hargraves died on Friday after he was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 60 in western Osage County. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Ponca City News
Larry Paul Fauchier
Larry Paul Fauchier, 79, of Blackwell, OK, passed away on August 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, OK, after a short fight with cancer. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home of Blackwell, 301 W. Blackwell Ave, Blackwell, OK 74631.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage
Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
Pawhuska Journal
Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves
Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19,...
Ponca City News
After parallel journeys, Evers and Martin return for super-senior season
Body BRADEN BUSH O’Colly Bytes Before the culmination of OSU’s 2021 season was ever reached, two minds were already made up. Both minds had similar stories. Product of Oklahoma high schools, college careers marred by injuries and coming off career seasons but craving one more opportunity to show out as sixth-year seniors. That would be defensive end Brock Martin and defensive tackle Brendon Evers, of course.
Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
Ponca City News
Sample ballots for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Runoff Primary Election provided by the Kay County Election Board
Body A sample of your specific ballot can be obtained by visiting https://okvoterportal. okelections.us/ and entering your full name and birth date.
1600kush.com
Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
Osage County Deputy Killed In Crash Along US-60
Authorities said an Osage County deputy died after a crash Friday morning along US-60. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened eastbound around 8 a.m. Troopers closed the eastbound lanes of US-60 at OK-18. All eastbound traffic was being diverted onto OK-18 northbound. Currently, it is unclear what...
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
