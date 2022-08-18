A patch intended to fix a handful of bugs in Apex Legends appears to have unexpectedly buffed Vantage’s “heal dash” bug. The so-called heal dash allows Vantage to cancel certain animations and receive a burst of speed if she uses a shield cell or battery at just the right moment. Originally discovered by content creator theh1d, Vantage players must start using a shield cell or battery, then hold their directional key or joystick in the direction they want to go in before canceling the heal. Doing so will throw Vantage in that direction, giving her a burst of speed. The dash can also be combined with her Echo Location tactical.

