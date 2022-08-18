Read full article on original website
MultiVersus surpasses 20 million players
MultiVersus, the free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, has reached the milestone of 20 million players since the open beta released on July 26, according to Warner. This milestone comes after the release of MultiVersus season one on Aug. 15, which...
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them
Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
How to solo carry in League of Legends
League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
Tiger Woods set to be cover athlete of PGA Tour 2K23
Golfing legend Tiger Woods will be the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23, 2K Games announced today. Woods’ last game with EA came in 2013 when he was the cover athlete for PGA Tour 14. EA’s partnership with Woods ended after that, and now, Woods is the cover athlete for 2K’s PGA Tour 2K23 as well as a playable character for both the game’s Standard and Deluxe Editions.
Best Thicc Fortnite skins of all time
Fortnite players can choose from a range of cosmetics, and new skins are added with every update. As one of the most popular battle royale games, it is impossible to ignore the impact of its pop culture collaborations. New outfits, events, and quests are regularly added to the game to make Fortnite a fresh experience for players. These popular culture collaborations bring various skins from different genres, including anime, comic book superheroes, athletes, celebrities, musicians, professional players, and content creators.
Apex Legends patch fixes bugs, but players still waiting for update to prestige rewards
A new patch came to Apex Legends today, bringing adjustments and fixes to several bugs that have popped up since the beginning of the season. Some of the most-requested bug fixes regarding the game’s prestige system, however, are still being worked on. Players can now download the small game...
Call of Duty: Warzone final season start and end dates
Call of Duty: Warzone may have been a lifesaver for some when it was released in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people stuck in their homes and quarantining, they were still able to have some semblance of a social life while dropping into Verdansk with their friends and grabbing victories with the squad.
Respawn appears to accidentally buff ‘heal dash’ Vantage bug in Apex Legends
A patch intended to fix a handful of bugs in Apex Legends appears to have unexpectedly buffed Vantage’s “heal dash” bug. The so-called heal dash allows Vantage to cancel certain animations and receive a burst of speed if she uses a shield cell or battery at just the right moment. Originally discovered by content creator theh1d, Vantage players must start using a shield cell or battery, then hold their directional key or joystick in the direction they want to go in before canceling the heal. Doing so will throw Vantage in that direction, giving her a burst of speed. The dash can also be combined with her Echo Location tactical.
How to play Omen in VALORANT
In VALORANT, the controller agent’s role is to use their abilities to cut off the opposing team’s angle and vision. And when an enemy player’s vision is obstructed, no controller excels at lurking in the shadows quite like Omen. Omen’s abilities are quite unique because he provides...
How to watch VALORANT Champions 2022
VALORANT Champions will test teams’ competitive strength in the culmination of 2022’s VCT circuit, and the action begins when 16 teams fight for eight spots in the playoff bracket. There are plenty of things to look forward to for esports viewers and VALORANT players alike, with a new Champions 2022 bundle, an event pass, and broadcast drops.
Cloud9 survive CLG’s five-game onslaught, move on to face Evil Geniuses in 2022 LCS Championship upper bracket
The 2022 LCS Championship has finally kicked off, with Cloud9 closing the first round of the upper bracket with a huge victory over Counter Logic Gaming. The well-earned, five-game victory has sent them into the next round, where they’ll fight for a spot in the fourth round of the postseason.
Astral gets rework in TFT 7.5, new traits replace Revel, Trainer, and Legend
Riot Games removes the reroll component from Teamfight Tactics Astral trait in Set 7.5, placing power back in the champions with a bonus of orbs. Astral during Set Seven was primarily a reroll comp that gave bonus orbs as a bonus, with gold from those orbs applied to reroll shops. With the release of TFT Set 7.5 on Sept. 8, Astral will undergo a rework that strips away the Astral shop while focusing more on the bonus orbs themselves. Traits that are leaving are Legend, Revel, and Trainer.
Best Fortnite LFG Discord Servers
Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games, and playing alone without teammates can lead to a frustrating experience. While starting the game, most players face difficulties understanding Fortnite’s building and movement mechanics, creating a massive skill gap. The game has evolved over the years, and players can queue in building and zero-build game modes. However, the essential mechanics remain the same, and it’s ideal for playing with friends or random teammates to understand how the game works.
TFT Set 7.5 reworks Dragon trait, adjusts costs
Riot Games has reworked the Set 7.5 Dragon trait, providing flexibility and value to late-game Teamfight Tactics comps running dragons. Of all the changes in TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, the rework to the Dragon trait is the largest. Building upon the foundation established during Set Seven, players can now have up to five dragons on the battlefield whenever they want. A total of 12 dragons are in TFT Set 7.5, up from seven, and all costs for dragons have been reduced to either six, seven, or eight gold.
All weapons in Saints Row (2022)
In Saints Row, the player is the leader of the soon-to-be largest gang in Santo Ileso, The Saints. As with most criminal organizations, The Saints carry a lot of weapons to prepare for any potential firefights that might break out. In fact, there are a lot of weapons in the game that the player can use to rein down destruction on the other three gangs in the city.
Collei finally makes her appearance in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is a massive open-world gacha-style RPG with tons of colorful characters that populate the world of Teyvat. As of today, there are over 50 in the game and a new one is slated to make her appearance very soon. Collei was announced to be introduced to the game...
Classic 2D One Piece fighting game mockup has fans hoping for more
It has always been somewhat of a trend to create wishlists for characters and features one wants to see in fighting games, but some fans just bypass that entirely and jump right to ideas revolving around entirely new games. This sometimes leads to artists creating mockups for nonexistent titles, like how 50shadesofHelio designed a classic 2D fighting game for One Piece.
Nomsy and Swain upgrade to dragons in TFT Set 7.5
Riot Games has increased the number of dragons in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, upgrading Nomsy and Swain to Dragon trait status. Scheduled to hit live servers on Sept. 8, the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms will increase the number of dragons from seven to 12. Big changes are taking place in Set 7.5, from a Dragon trait rework to upgraded Treasure Dragon Armories. But the most significant change is possibly the upgrade of Nomsy and Swain to Dragon status.
