ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Massive atlas moth spotted for first time in US, officials say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ID9qR_0hNJSe8800

SEATTLE — Entomologists want Washington state residents to look out for an invasive flying insect – and considering its size, it would be hard to miss.

According to KIRO-TV, a University of Washington professor spotted an atlas moth in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue last month. The massive moths are among the world’s largest, with wingspans reaching nearly 10 inches, experts said.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture received a report of the sighting, believed to be the first in the United States, on July 7, according to KIRO. Entomologists there identified the specimen and sent it to their counterparts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where officials confirmed that it was an atlas moth, the news station reported.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” Sven Spichiger, a managing entomologist for the WSDA, said in a statement about the moths, which typically live in parts of Asia.

“This is normally a tropical moth,” he added, according to a WSDA blog post. “We are not sure it could survive here.”

USDA scientists are now trying to determine whether the specimen was a “one-off escapee” or part of a larger group that has made a home in Washington, Spichiger said.

Karla Salp, a USDA spokesperson, told KIRO that while a single caterpillar likely wouldn’t do much harm, an infestation could lead to the defoliation of apple and cherry trees in the area, ultimately impacting trade.

If you see one of the moths in Washington state, take a photo and send the image to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov, officials said.

“The moths do not pose a public health threat and thus can safely be photographed, handled and collected,” the WSDA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood

Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought. Sound familiar? It should. The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded locale during a summer of extreme weather whiplash, likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say. Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge.
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK — (AP) — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
COLORADO STATE
960 The Ref

Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
960 The Ref

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as "something new" as she seeks the energy of her party's resurgent base.
FLORIDA STATE
klcc.org

Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals

An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Atlas#University Of Washington#Wsda#Usda
960 The Ref

Dogs dying of mystery illness in Michigan

More than 20 dogs have died after contracting an illness, but doctors are not sure what exactly the sickness is. The New York Times reported that the dogs died in Michigan and had symptoms that included vomiting and diarrhea. Most of the dogs that died were under the age of...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
960 The Ref

Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide. Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.
MICHIGAN STATE
960 The Ref

GOP Rep. Webster narrowly beats Laura Loomer in Florida

NEW YORK — (AP) — Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster on Tuesday narrowly defeated Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur in Florida who’s been banned on some social media networks because of anti-Muslim and other remarks. Webster had been in an unexpectedly tight race against Loomer, a nationally...
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday's GOP primary runoff for Oklahoma's unexpired U.S. Senate seat, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving after nearly 30 years in office. Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
960 The Ref

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don't include a pregnancy or a child she isn't prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and if she were to become pregnant, she would travel out of state for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy