Scattered Showers And Storms Will Increase Into The Weekend
Some scattered heavy downpours this morning on the edge of a warm front that is stretching over the area this morning. We’ve already seen radar estimates up to 2 inches that’s fallen in some of the heavier showers. While some of us in and around Jackson and Lexington have had heavy rain, most have seen little or no rain at all.
