After almost 4 years of development, Pizza Port opened its newest location in San Diego's South County community of Imperial Beach. Founded in San Diego's North County community of Solana Beach in March 1987 by brother and sister Vince & Gina Marsaglia, Pizza Port initially focused on the food side of business while tinkering with home brewing in the restaurant's storage area. It wasn't until 1992 that the eatery offered its first house-brewed craft beers, and today, the brewery component of Pizza Port has won over 91 awards and is regarded as one of San Diego's leading breweries. The company expanded to a second location with the opening of the Carlsbad outpost in 1997 and hasn't stopped since, opening in San Clemente in 2003, in Ocean Beach in 2010 and in Bressi Ranch in 2013. In 2006, Pizza Port founders took over Stone Brewing's old brewhouse in San Marcos for the launch of The Lost Abbey, an Old-World-style craft brewery that has garnered a significant reputation over the years.

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO