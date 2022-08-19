Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sandiegoville.com
Pizza Port Brings Pizza & Craft Beer To San Diego's Imperial Beach
After almost 4 years of development, Pizza Port opened its newest location in San Diego's South County community of Imperial Beach. Founded in San Diego's North County community of Solana Beach in March 1987 by brother and sister Vince & Gina Marsaglia, Pizza Port initially focused on the food side of business while tinkering with home brewing in the restaurant's storage area. It wasn't until 1992 that the eatery offered its first house-brewed craft beers, and today, the brewery component of Pizza Port has won over 91 awards and is regarded as one of San Diego's leading breweries. The company expanded to a second location with the opening of the Carlsbad outpost in 1997 and hasn't stopped since, opening in San Clemente in 2003, in Ocean Beach in 2010 and in Bressi Ranch in 2013. In 2006, Pizza Port founders took over Stone Brewing's old brewhouse in San Marcos for the launch of The Lost Abbey, an Old-World-style craft brewery that has garnered a significant reputation over the years.
localemagazine.com
9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour
Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
sandiegoville.com
SuperNatural Sandwiches Ends Run In San Diego After 10 Years In Business
After a decade bringing sea to sandwich in San Diego, Supernatural Sandwiches has ceased operations. Started in 2012 by Tony Nguyen and Anthony Tran, SuperNatural Sandwiches gained its following from its always sold-out weekly farmer's market appearances at Hillcrest's Sunday Market. With a menu centered around creative seafood sandwiches, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar location in San Diego's Miramar in 2014. In 2018, the eatery aggressively expanded and entered Orange County with the opening of a stall within the 4th Street Market food hall in downtown Santa Ana and also launched Supernatural Cocina at Plaza Rio Food Garden in Tijuana. SuperNatural also formerly had a restaurant in Pacific Beach and another at the AV8 Building of luxury apartments at 2155 Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy.
kusi.com
Scrumptious sandwiches and baked goods at Con Pane in Liberty Station
LIBERTY STATION (KUSI) – KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Con Pane at Liberty Station to get a bite of some scrumptious rustic breads and other baked goods. The bakery/coffee house style restaurant has some truly exquisite sandwiches, including the Almost Grilled Cheese and Ultimate PB&J, which weighs nearly a pound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
chulavistatoday.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate its 25th Birthday with free cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes will be handing out free cakes to San Diegans— a sweet deal for its 25th birthday celebration. The bakery chain will give out free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini Bundt cakes, on Sept. 1 to the first 250 people at each bakery. In San Diego County, Nothing Bundt Cakes is located in Point Loma, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, Santee, Pacific Highlands, Carmel Mountain, San Marcos, and Carlsbad. To find the closest location, click here.
Mati’s Kitchen Opening Brick and Mortar Restaurant
Birria Pop-Up Working on Space in Pacific Beach
Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after departure on San Diego bound flight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego had to make an emergency landing and was forced to return to an airport in Seattle shortly after departure on Monday when an engine cover detached, according to the airlines. The airlines reported an unusual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
La Paz Mini Park now open
This $2.6 million investment translates into a half-acre park, featuring two children’s play areas, plus fitness equipment, seating areas, turf and security lighting.
City of San Diego demands California Theatre demolition due to safety concerns
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is demanding for the downtown California Theatre to be torn down after deeming it a hazard to the public. The venue on the corner of Fourth Avenue and C Street has been shut down for more than three decades. It's now painted with graffiti and boarded windows.
Brush fire breaks out near Mission Valley
Firefighters Monday are working to put out a brush fire that is producing white smoke in the Morena neighborhood.
kusi.com
Community clean-up and a block party: Help beautify San Diego!!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. over 100 volunteers from churches, businesses and the community at Montgomery-Waller Park will be joining together for a community clean-up and block party designed to inspire change and bring “Unity in the Community”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Now: New San Diego border crossing under construction soon
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We take a look at the new port of entry that could change daily travel habits for thousands of locals.
NBC San Diego
Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach
He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
sandiegoville.com
Blended Festival To Take Over Bayfront Spanish Landing Park In Downtown San Diego For Two Days Of Live Music & Wine This October 8 & 9 | Promo Code SDVILLE Saves 10% On Tickets
Blended Music & Wine Festival returns to San Diego's bayfront this October 8 & 9, featuring headliners T.I., Everclear, Galantis, Timmy, and more. We are raffling off 2 tickets as well as offering promo code SDVILLE for 10% savings on tickets. Blended Festival will take over San Diego's Spanish Landing...
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
Carbon dioxide shortage forces city pools to close
A nationwide carbon dioxide shortage has caused the City of San Diego to temporary close four of its community pools.
pacificsandiego.com
New East Village dessert shop serves up peach cobbler, lemon bars and more Southern treats from Navy veteran
Chan Buie was born and raised in Los Angeles, but she spent her childhood summers in Northern Mississippi, where she indulged in rich Southern desserts like peach cobbler and banana pudding, as well as red velvet, coconut pineapple and Sock it to Me cakes. After retiring from a 20-year career...
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
Comments / 1