Indianapolis, IN

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson, Colts, Texans, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts owner Jim Irsay said that it’s “always been the plan” to get G Quenton Nelson‘s extension finalized and is confident about a deal getting done. “Well, right now we aren’t doing anything – I mean it’s a process that the talks go on. It’s always been the plan to get that done, and I see that getting done. I really do. It’s just a question of timing and moving towards an agreement, like always that favors both sides and is good for both sides. We’ve never had a problem there when you look at the history of the franchise with our outstanding players going into their second contracts whether it’s been Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison or whoever. So, I see that getting done,” said Irsay, via ColtsWire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Colts' 53-man roster prediction after preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts have one more preseason game to get through before the roster is to be cut down to 53 players ahead of the 2022 campaign. The deadline for the next round of roster cuts is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Colts must reduce their roster to 80 players, which means they must release or waive four players from their current roster. We made our predictions of those four moves.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Houston Texans Preseason Week 2: Some Success, More Trouble

The Houston Texans won their 2nd preseason game of the year Friday night, against the Los Angeles Rams. Davis Mills finally had a good drive at the end of the 1st half, after 4 grueling punts and a Rex Burkhead fumble. And the defense managed to land 6 sacks, including 4 just in the 1st quarter. But in addition to the signs of success, these games have also brought hints of trouble for the Texans this upcoming season.
HOUSTON, TX
6 surprising players the Atlanta Falcons could end up cutting

There are numerous players on the Atlanta Falcons roster that could be cut unexpectedly. Every year you see players get cut from teams that you never would have expected and while it has not exactly happened with the Atlanta Falcons in recent memory, it does not mean it won’t happen this year.
ATLANTA, GA
Braves fans let Marcell Ozuna know how they feel about him

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested by police on Friday a few hours after a victory over the Mets and many fans across the MLB were not too forgiving towards the All-Star slugger who has now been detained twice in a little more than a year. Ozuna was arrested...
ATLANTA, GA

