Colts owner Jim Irsay said that it’s “always been the plan” to get G Quenton Nelson‘s extension finalized and is confident about a deal getting done. “Well, right now we aren’t doing anything – I mean it’s a process that the talks go on. It’s always been the plan to get that done, and I see that getting done. I really do. It’s just a question of timing and moving towards an agreement, like always that favors both sides and is good for both sides. We’ve never had a problem there when you look at the history of the franchise with our outstanding players going into their second contracts whether it’s been Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison or whoever. So, I see that getting done,” said Irsay, via ColtsWire.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO