Asbury Park, NJ

Jersey shore 'Yappy Hour' draws big crowds of dogs and owners to Asbury Park

 5 days ago

A Jersey shore town is going to the dogs, as hundreds of pups gather for "Yappy Hour."

The dog-friendly happy hour is held three days a week at Wonder Bar in Asbury Park.

Dog owners from across the Tri-State area bring their four-legged friends down the shore to socialize.

Debbie DeLisa, 67, is a Wonder Bar manager who previously owned the famous bar and started Yappy Hour 15 years ago.

"I said, 'You know what? I want to do something for the dogs,'" she said.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. three days a week, dog owners can let their dogs off their leashes and grab drinks at Yappy Hour's outdoor bar.

Dogs dig in the sand, run on the deck and cool off in the pools.

The $10 entrance fee goes to supporting animal welfare groups.

The tradition has had tails wagging for 15 years.

