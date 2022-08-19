Read full article on original website
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page
Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
Some Uber and Lyft drivers question whether its worth it as companies cut incentives
With inflation running high, more people are driving for Uber and Lyft. Uber's CEO said that lots of new drivers signing on, but over 70% of them say that cost of living is the main reason.
Algonquin Power: Great Utility Stock At This Price Also
Summary In this article, we'll take a look at Algonquin Power & Utilities, a regulated utility company with assets across North America. The company's assets are found primarily in hydro, solar, water, and natural gas. It operates through three subsidiaries. The company is a former income trust founded in 1997 that decided to incorporate due to tax reasons in 2009. In this article, we'll review the company's appeal. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Sustainability data platform Worldfavor fuels up for ecosystem opportunities
More funding for sustainability reporting: Sweden’s Worldfavor, an early mover platform focused on building digital infrastructure to support supply chain transparency and cater to organizations’ ESG (environmental, social, governance) reporting needs, has bagged €10.2 million in Series A funding to step on the growth gas. The Series A was led by SEB Private Equity, which […]
Ally Financial: Seeing The Forest For The Trees
Summary Ally Bank, a profitable, digital-only gem sells for near tangible book value after reporting a ROTCE of +20% in the 2Q22. The bank is diversifying its credit portfolio, lowering funding costs, and adding attractive lending products, which will drive resilient book value growth into the future. Shares are undervalued while the market dwells on the state of the consumer ignoring the structural improvements in the bank’s model.
Phoenix residents can weigh in on 24th Street-Broadway development
Community members can offer ideas about what they hope to see developed at 24th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix at an event at 6 p.m. Thursday. The meeting, for those who live in the neighborhood, go to church there or visit loved ones who live in the area, is at the Broadway Heritage Neighborhood Resource Center, 2405 E. Broadway Road. ...
There's a nationwide truck driver shortage and a college in Southeast Michigan is offering a course to help fix it
WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with Trainco CEO Mike Moscinski about the driving school’s new three-week commercial driver’s license training course at Washtenaw Community College.
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Fla
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ballots haven't even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
Elon Musk says price of FSD will rise from $12K to $15K in September when Tesla rolls out Beta 10.69.2, which lets drivers test new features on public roads
Tesla plans a 25% price increase for its premium, driver assistance system marketed in the U.S. as the Full Self-Driving, or FSD, option. FSD currently costs $12,000 with subscriptions at $199 per month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not immediately specify whether subscription prices will also increase. The electric vehicle maker is also rolling out a new version of its FSD Beta software, version 10.69, which allows everyday drivers to test new driver assistance system features on public roads before they are fully debugged.
