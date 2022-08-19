ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NY

Accused killer of 3-year-old girl declines plea deal, case going to grand jury

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

The accused killer of a 3-year-old girl turned down a plea deal today and maintained his innocence in the child's death.

The cases of Monique Durham and Matthew Chiles III have been referred to a grand jury.

Chiles is accused of beating Durham's young daughter, Sydney, to death.

Durham is accused of covering up the crime and going so far as to lie to authorities concerning her child's whereabouts and continuing to collect child support for years.

Chiles appeared in court in person on Friday and is currently being held behind bars. Monique appeared virtually and is on home confinement.

