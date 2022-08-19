Read full article on original website
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy
Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
Algonquin Power: Great Utility Stock At This Price Also
Summary In this article, we'll take a look at Algonquin Power & Utilities, a regulated utility company with assets across North America. The company's assets are found primarily in hydro, solar, water, and natural gas. It operates through three subsidiaries. The company is a former income trust founded in 1997 that decided to incorporate due to tax reasons in 2009. In this article, we'll review the company's appeal. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Elon Musk says price of FSD will rise from $12K to $15K in September when Tesla rolls out Beta 10.69.2, which lets drivers test new features on public roads
Tesla plans a 25% price increase for its premium, driver assistance system marketed in the U.S. as the Full Self-Driving, or FSD, option. FSD currently costs $12,000 with subscriptions at $199 per month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not immediately specify whether subscription prices will also increase. The electric vehicle maker is also rolling out a new version of its FSD Beta software, version 10.69, which allows everyday drivers to test new driver assistance system features on public roads before they are fully debugged.
Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market
Pinduoduo has briefed merchants on its plans but details have not yet been finalized, a source said. The post Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market appeared first on Asia Financial.
Sustainability data platform Worldfavor fuels up for ecosystem opportunities
More funding for sustainability reporting: Sweden’s Worldfavor, an early mover platform focused on building digital infrastructure to support supply chain transparency and cater to organizations’ ESG (environmental, social, governance) reporting needs, has bagged €10.2 million in Series A funding to step on the growth gas. The Series A was led by SEB Private Equity, which […]
Teen pilot on track for solo global flight world record
A Belgian-British teenage pilot is set to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane.
SoFi: Gap Closed, SoftBank Out, Load Up
Summary SoFi Tech. closed the gap at $6.63 after trading above $8 following earnings. The fintech could benefit from an end to the student debt moratorium on August 31, but the business model no longer relies on refinancing student debt to prosper. The stock trades at just 3x '23 revenue targets which is incredibly cheap for a business growing at a 50% clip. This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
