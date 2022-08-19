Read full article on original website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
biztoc.com
Why The Fed Is Fighting Inflation
The Federal Reserve will take strong efforts to lower inflation, but not primarily to help consumers today. They believe that failure to bring inflation down now will result in much more persistent inflation, with more business cycles in the years to come.
biztoc.com
Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market
Pinduoduo has briefed merchants on its plans but details have not yet been finalized, a source said. The post Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market appeared first on Asia Financial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen pilot on track for solo global flight world record
A Belgian-British teenage pilot is set to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane.
