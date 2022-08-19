ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Why The Fed Is Fighting Inflation

The Federal Reserve will take strong efforts to lower inflation, but not primarily to help consumers today. They believe that failure to bring inflation down now will result in much more persistent inflation, with more business cycles in the years to come.
Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market

Pinduoduo has briefed merchants on its plans but details have not yet been finalized, a source said. The post Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market appeared first on Asia Financial.
