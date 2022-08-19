Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan.Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's intended announcement ahead of time.The precise details of Biden’s plan, which will include an income cap limiting the forgiveness to only those earning less than $125,000 a year, were being kept to an unusually small circle within the Biden administration and were still not finalized on the eve of the announcement.Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the particular delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.
Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought
Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Some Uber and Lyft drivers question whether its worth it as companies cut incentives
With inflation running high, more people are driving for Uber and Lyft. Uber's CEO said that lots of new drivers signing on, but over 70% of them say that cost of living is the main reason.
Sustainability data platform Worldfavor fuels up for ecosystem opportunities
More funding for sustainability reporting: Sweden’s Worldfavor, an early mover platform focused on building digital infrastructure to support supply chain transparency and cater to organizations’ ESG (environmental, social, governance) reporting needs, has bagged €10.2 million in Series A funding to step on the growth gas. The Series A was led by SEB Private Equity, which […]
5 tips for creating a budget to support your financial goals
NEW YORK (AP) — Whether you want to pay off debt, start a rainy day fund or save for a family trip, budgeting is the first step toward reaching your financial goals.Creating a budget is much like trying to eat better or exercise more — everyone tells you it’s good for you, but it’s hard to get into the habit, said Colleen McCreary, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma.“A lot of people think it’s over-complicated and a hard thing to do," McCreary said. “Much like going to the gym, the hardest part is showing up, so you just have to decide that you’re going to try it out.”Here are five important steps when you're ready to create a budget:1. WRITE IT DOWNWriting down all of your expenses is key, said Elena Pelayo, educator at How Money Works, a financial literacy organization.She suggests recording every penny that you spend rather than trying to approximate, which can lead to errors.Pelayo recommends using whatever method fits you best, whether that's writing it down on paper, creating an Excel spreadsheet or using a website.Next, she recommends categorizing where your income should be spent. Always start off with covering your basic needs. A well-known budgeting system is the 50/30/20 rule, where 50% of your income is allocated for necessities like food and rent, 30% for things you want, and 20% for savings and debt repayment.Hub peek embed (apf-Travel) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) Wiltrice Rogers of Allen Park, Michigan, has used this system for more than 30 years.“It helped me to see how beneficial it is, and that we have more discretionary funds when I follow this method,” said Rogers, an intake coordinator for a nonprofit organization.Websites such as NerdWallet or Money Fit offer 50/30/20 calculators to help.This method works for many people, but it might not be right for you if necessities eat up more than 50 percent, in which case you'll need to allocate less for savings or things you want to do or buy.2. BUDGET FORMATWriting down your...
Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market
Pinduoduo has briefed merchants on its plans but details have not yet been finalized, a source said. The post Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market appeared first on Asia Financial.
Why The Fed Is Fighting Inflation
The Federal Reserve will take strong efforts to lower inflation, but not primarily to help consumers today. They believe that failure to bring inflation down now will result in much more persistent inflation, with more business cycles in the years to come.
Journalist says she is ‘skeptical’ new IRS agents won’t target middle class
An associate editor for Reason Magazine said she is “skeptical” that hiring tens of thousands of new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents will only result in the government increasing audits on the ultra-wealthy and not middle-class Americans. Liz Wolfe told Hill.TV the Biden administration has not done anything...
Elon Musk says price of FSD will rise from $12K to $15K in September when Tesla rolls out Beta 10.69.2, which lets drivers test new features on public roads
Tesla plans a 25% price increase for its premium, driver assistance system marketed in the U.S. as the Full Self-Driving, or FSD, option. FSD currently costs $12,000 with subscriptions at $199 per month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not immediately specify whether subscription prices will also increase. The electric vehicle maker is also rolling out a new version of its FSD Beta software, version 10.69, which allows everyday drivers to test new driver assistance system features on public roads before they are fully debugged.
