Could Bitcoin Be Worth More Than $150,000?
A $3 trillion market cap is necessary for one Bitcoin to be worth $156,000. Here's how that happens.
Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought
Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
What Cramer is watching Monday
AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
AT&T's Dividend: Dead Money But A Saving Grace
Summary AT&T stock has been such a struggle. The stock has been under pressure since the big WarnerMedia spinoff. A juicy 6%+ yield, but is it sustainable? The market has no clue if free cash flow will improve, following the big cut, and so the stock has not moved despite a strong market lately. Dead money isn't necessarily no money; create your own cash flow. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
It's all priced in--A False Sense of Safety
The risks are wide, unknown, and shifting. It's tempting to believe otherwise, because it feels safer. The market is rational in the long run, not the short or even medium run. Be prepared for downturns worse than you can consider because people cannot accurately forecast an exact price of every stock.
After 'APE' units make trading debut, AMC price target cut at Wedbush
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s AMC Preferred Equity Units made their trading debut Monday. AMC's stock ended Monday's session down 5.5%. Analyst firm Wedbush cut its AMC price target after the APEs' debut. The move effectively created a two-for-one stock split with with half listed under AMC.
Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page
Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
SoFi: Gap Closed, SoftBank Out, Load Up
Summary SoFi Tech. closed the gap at $6.63 after trading above $8 following earnings. The fintech could benefit from an end to the student debt moratorium on August 31, but the business model no longer relies on refinancing student debt to prosper. The stock trades at just 3x '23 revenue targets which is incredibly cheap for a business growing at a 50% clip. This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
Algonquin Power: Great Utility Stock At This Price Also
Summary In this article, we'll take a look at Algonquin Power & Utilities, a regulated utility company with assets across North America. The company's assets are found primarily in hydro, solar, water, and natural gas. It operates through three subsidiaries. The company is a former income trust founded in 1997 that decided to incorporate due to tax reasons in 2009. In this article, we'll review the company's appeal. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Ally Financial: Seeing The Forest For The Trees
Summary Ally Bank, a profitable, digital-only gem sells for near tangible book value after reporting a ROTCE of +20% in the 2Q22. The bank is diversifying its credit portfolio, lowering funding costs, and adding attractive lending products, which will drive resilient book value growth into the future. Shares are undervalued while the market dwells on the state of the consumer ignoring the structural improvements in the bank’s model.
Dow Jones Dives As Stock Market Sell-Off Continues
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded sharply lower Monday morning. Boeing (BA) led declines among the Dow industrials with a 2% loss. Cruise operators were down hard in early action with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) off 4%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zoom Video (M) report after the close Monday.
Nvidia: $10B GPU Demand May Be Gone Permanently
Summary Ethereum switch away from GPU-based mining will permanently remove over $10 billion in demand for GPUs. Nvidia's revenues, margins, and profits are all going to take a dive. With a nosebleed valuation before the crypto demand crunches earnings, NVDA has a long way to fall before the valuation makes sense.
