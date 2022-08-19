Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought
Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
AT&T's Dividend: Dead Money But A Saving Grace
Summary AT&T stock has been such a struggle. The stock has been under pressure since the big WarnerMedia spinoff. A juicy 6%+ yield, but is it sustainable? The market has no clue if free cash flow will improve, following the big cut, and so the stock has not moved despite a strong market lately. Dead money isn't necessarily no money; create your own cash flow. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
What Cramer is watching Monday
AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
After 'APE' units make trading debut, AMC price target cut at Wedbush
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s AMC Preferred Equity Units made their trading debut Monday. AMC's stock ended Monday's session down 5.5%. Analyst firm Wedbush cut its AMC price target after the APEs' debut. The move effectively created a two-for-one stock split with with half listed under AMC.
It's all priced in--A False Sense of Safety
The risks are wide, unknown, and shifting. It's tempting to believe otherwise, because it feels safer. The market is rational in the long run, not the short or even medium run. Be prepared for downturns worse than you can consider because people cannot accurately forecast an exact price of every stock.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars on Strong Earnings and Three-for-One Stock Split
Palo Alto Networks posted better-than-expected results for the three months ended July 31. The company also declared a three-for-one stock split and expanded its stock repurchase program by $915 million. The stock will begin trading on a post-split basis on Sept. 14.
5 tips for creating a budget to support your financial goals
NEW YORK (AP) — Whether you want to pay off debt, start a rainy day fund or save for a family trip, budgeting is the first step toward reaching your financial goals.Creating a budget is much like trying to eat better or exercise more — everyone tells you it’s good for you, but it’s hard to get into the habit, said Colleen McCreary, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma.“A lot of people think it’s over-complicated and a hard thing to do," McCreary said. “Much like going to the gym, the hardest part is showing up, so you just have to decide that you’re going to try it out.”Here are five important steps when you're ready to create a budget:1. WRITE IT DOWNWriting down all of your expenses is key, said Elena Pelayo, educator at How Money Works, a financial literacy organization.She suggests recording every penny that you spend rather than trying to approximate, which can lead to errors.Pelayo recommends using whatever method fits you best, whether that's writing it down on paper, creating an Excel spreadsheet or using a website.Next, she recommends categorizing where your income should be spent. Always start off with covering your basic needs. A well-known budgeting system is the 50/30/20 rule, where 50% of your income is allocated for necessities like food and rent, 30% for things you want, and 20% for savings and debt repayment.Hub peek embed (apf-Travel) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) Wiltrice Rogers of Allen Park, Michigan, has used this system for more than 30 years.“It helped me to see how beneficial it is, and that we have more discretionary funds when I follow this method,” said Rogers, an intake coordinator for a nonprofit organization.Websites such as NerdWallet or Money Fit offer 50/30/20 calculators to help.This method works for many people, but it might not be right for you if necessities eat up more than 50 percent, in which case you'll need to allocate less for savings or things you want to do or buy.2. BUDGET FORMATWriting down your...
Uber Technologies: Finally Turning The Page
Summary Uber Technologies' recent quarterly performance suggests that the company is at an inflection point. The driver supply situation appears to have stabilized and the Eats division continues to deliver. The company's dark horse, Uber Freight, is quietly growing at a pace faster than previously imagined. The company appears to be deeply undervalued. Investment Thesis.
Could Bitcoin Be Worth More Than $150,000?
A $3 trillion market cap is necessary for one Bitcoin to be worth $156,000. Here's how that happens.
Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Oil-and-gas explorer and producer Denbury has rallied since July and is working on its second month in a row of double-digit gains. But it lags industry peers.
Algonquin Power: Great Utility Stock At This Price Also
Summary In this article, we'll take a look at Algonquin Power & Utilities, a regulated utility company with assets across North America. The company's assets are found primarily in hydro, solar, water, and natural gas. It operates through three subsidiaries. The company is a former income trust founded in 1997 that decided to incorporate due to tax reasons in 2009. In this article, we'll review the company's appeal. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Cramer's game plan: This week is all about Powell, but don't overlook any great earnings reports
"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer previewed earnings from Macy's, Salesforce and more. But the week's most important event is Friday's Fed chief speech, he said.
Best lenders for first-time home buyers
Best lenders for first-time home buyers. What are the best lenders to apply to if I’m a first time buyer looking to purchase a multi family home/property? What do I need to know going into the process? I just want to make sure I'm making informed decisions, any input would be appreciated.
Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market
Pinduoduo has briefed merchants on its plans but details have not yet been finalized, a source said. The post Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market appeared first on Asia Financial.
Why The Fed Is Fighting Inflation
The Federal Reserve will take strong efforts to lower inflation, but not primarily to help consumers today. They believe that failure to bring inflation down now will result in much more persistent inflation, with more business cycles in the years to come.
SoFi: Gap Closed, SoftBank Out, Load Up
Summary SoFi Tech. closed the gap at $6.63 after trading above $8 following earnings. The fintech could benefit from an end to the student debt moratorium on August 31, but the business model no longer relies on refinancing student debt to prosper. The stock trades at just 3x '23 revenue targets which is incredibly cheap for a business growing at a 50% clip. This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PYCR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Nvidia: $10B GPU Demand May Be Gone Permanently
Summary Ethereum switch away from GPU-based mining will permanently remove over $10 billion in demand for GPUs. Nvidia's revenues, margins, and profits are all going to take a dive. With a nosebleed valuation before the crypto demand crunches earnings, NVDA has a long way to fall before the valuation makes sense.
Dow Jones Dives As Stock Market Sell-Off Continues
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded sharply lower Monday morning. Boeing (BA) led declines among the Dow industrials with a 2% loss. Cruise operators were down hard in early action with Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) off 4%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zoom Video (M) report after the close Monday.
