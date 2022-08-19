Read full article on original website
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
biztoc.com
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
biztoc.com
Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Oil-and-gas explorer and producer Denbury has rallied since July and is working on its second month in a row of double-digit gains. But it lags industry peers.
Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025
STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export. Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries. “The market case and the need to scale up was coming and wasn’t quite here yet. Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has meant that everything gets accelerated,” Trudeau said.
biztoc.com
Algonquin Power: Great Utility Stock At This Price Also
Summary In this article, we'll take a look at Algonquin Power & Utilities, a regulated utility company with assets across North America. The company's assets are found primarily in hydro, solar, water, and natural gas. It operates through three subsidiaries. The company is a former income trust founded in 1997 that decided to incorporate due to tax reasons in 2009. In this article, we'll review the company's appeal. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
biztoc.com
It's all priced in--A False Sense of Safety
The risks are wide, unknown, and shifting. It's tempting to believe otherwise, because it feels safer. The market is rational in the long run, not the short or even medium run. Be prepared for downturns worse than you can consider because people cannot accurately forecast an exact price of every stock.
biztoc.com
Country stores — a hallmark of rural life
Country stores are a hallmark of rural life. Many have survived for more than 100 years by learning to adapt. Today, they face a new challenge: inflation.
biztoc.com
Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market
Pinduoduo has briefed merchants on its plans but details have not yet been finalized, a source said. The post Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Sustainability data platform Worldfavor fuels up for ecosystem opportunities
More funding for sustainability reporting: Sweden’s Worldfavor, an early mover platform focused on building digital infrastructure to support supply chain transparency and cater to organizations’ ESG (environmental, social, governance) reporting needs, has bagged €10.2 million in Series A funding to step on the growth gas. The Series A was led by SEB Private Equity, which […]
biztoc.com
Ally Financial: Seeing The Forest For The Trees
Summary Ally Bank, a profitable, digital-only gem sells for near tangible book value after reporting a ROTCE of +20% in the 2Q22. The bank is diversifying its credit portfolio, lowering funding costs, and adding attractive lending products, which will drive resilient book value growth into the future. Shares are undervalued while the market dwells on the state of the consumer ignoring the structural improvements in the bank’s model.
Teen pilot on track for solo global flight world record
A Belgian-British teenage pilot is set to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane.
biztoc.com
SoFi: Gap Closed, SoftBank Out, Load Up
Summary SoFi Tech. closed the gap at $6.63 after trading above $8 following earnings. The fintech could benefit from an end to the student debt moratorium on August 31, but the business model no longer relies on refinancing student debt to prosper. The stock trades at just 3x '23 revenue targets which is incredibly cheap for a business growing at a 50% clip. This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
