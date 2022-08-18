ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5M By NFL

By Brandon Caldwell
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dghpo_0hNIrRQh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vrsh_0hNIrRQh00

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games without pay and be fined $5 million after the NFL and NFL Player’s Association reached a settlement on Thursday (August 18) regarding Watson’s discipline. Over two dozen women accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Initially, an arbitrator ruled for a six-game suspension for Watson on August 1st, but he would not be fined for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement released by the Browns. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

The NFL initially wanted a full-year suspension for Watson, citing the evidence in the case.

“Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion.”

RELATED: NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension

RELATED: I Hate The Homies “The Deshaun Watson Decision” | Episode 11

Watson’s suspension will take effect on August 30 when teams are mandated to cut their rosters down to 53 active players before the beginning of the regular season. He’ll be eligible for reinstatement on November 28 and available to play Week 13 vs. his old team, the Houston Texans. The Texans traded Watson to the Browns in March, and the Browns gave Watson a $230 million guaranteed contract, the richest in NFL history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Browns' Garrett: 'No rivalry' with Mayfield before opener

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The hype surrounding the Browns’ upcoming reunion with Baker Mayfield has already begun and will undoubtedly build. As NFL openers go, this one’s got it all. Myles Garrett plans to treat it like any other game. Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end did his best to downplay the Week 1 matchup against Mayfield, who won Carolina’s starting job after the Browns discarded and then traded the divisive quarterback this summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Chargers' J.C. Jackson could miss games after ankle surgery

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery Tuesday, putting his availability for the first two games of the season in doubt. Jackson will miss two to four weeks, the team said in a statement. The procedure was performed at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery. The team did not specify which ankle. Jackson was the standout free agent addition for the Chargers when they overhauled their defense this offseason, signing a five-year contract worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed. He played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, intercepting 25 passes in 62 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

177
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy