Hines continues a family tradition
GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
Matthew Hiestand
Matthew Edward Hiestand, 43, of Union City, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 8, 1979, in Greenville, Ohio, and was the son of Cyril “Cy” and Deborah Hiestand of Ansonia, Ohio. Matt is survived...
Danial “Joe” Jackson
Danial “Joe” Joseph Jackson, 71, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at Wayne Healthcare in Greenville, Ohio. Joe was born on August 15, 1951, in Greenville, to the late Danial E. and Frances (Summers) Jackson. In addition to his parents, Joe was...
Girls Varsity Golf falls to Tippecanoe 195 – 201
The Lady Wave Golfers traveled to Cassel Hills to play Tipp City in a conference match on August 22, 2022. The Lady Wave fell 201-195. The Lady Wave were led by Kenna Jenkinson with a 37; Lexi Slade had a 50; Vera Cox and Callee Moore both had 57. Also playing were Sofia Chrisman with a 63 and Leah Curtis with a 77.
Concert drew a large crowd
The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
Betty Copeland
APRIL 7, 1938 – AUGUST 21, 2022. Betty Copeland age 84, of Greenville passed away at 6:30 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her residence. Betty was born April 7, 1938, in Union City, Ohio, to the late Lewis “Pete” & Pauline (Welker) Maloy. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert D. Copeland on March 8, 1992, whom she married May 26, 1956; grandson, Jamie Copeland; brothers, Jerry “Jake” Maloy & Lewis “Louie” Maloy; and sisters, Rose Ann Partridge & Margaret Hawes.
Fearon takes top honors as Showman of Showman
GREENVILLE- A 2022 graduate of Arcanum High School, Madelyn Fearon has been showing pigs since she was three years old. Now at the age of 19, Fearon beat out her younger brother Seth for grand champion. “Winning this means a lot to me, ” said Fearon. “I spend a lot...
Boys golf host Sidney at Turtle Creek
Boys golf team lost to Sidney on a 5th man score. After top 4 scores tied at 190, Sidney’s 5 th score was 2 better than the Waves. Once again Ethan Sunsdahl led the Wave with a 40. Also scoring was Aidan Honeyman with a 48, Bryce Blumenstock a 50 and Mason Shuttleworth a 52.
DARKE COUNTY AGENCIES INVESTIGATE HOMICDE
Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker reports that his office is working with the Greenville Police Department and the Union City, Ohio Police Department on a case that started as a missing adult from the Union City area and resulted in the discovery of that person being deceased in a rural area of Darke County.
Wilma Barbee
Wilma C. Barbee, 93, of Covington, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Ohio’s Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Troy. She was born November 12, 1928, in Covington, to the late Emerson G. and Zelma (Fessler) Mader. She married Ralph F. Barbee on September 5, 1950; he preceded her in death on August 8, 2008.
August 21, 2022
What comes first to mind when people think of and/or visit the Great Darke County Fair? Depending on your interests: the kids who proudly display...
Carrol D. Thompson
July 14, 1926 ~ August 20, 2022 (age 96) THOMPSON, Carrol D., age 96, of Pitsburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Village Green Care Center in Greenville. He was born on July 14, 1926 to the late Earl & Treva (Altic) Thompson. He...
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners
Here is the regular agenda of the session on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 @ 1:30 PM. Resolution R-307-2022: Examination & Allowance of Bills. Resolution R-308-2022: Transfer of Appropriations & Fund Transfer (2 Steps) Permanent Improvement – BOE. Resolution R-309-2022: Revenue & Appropriation Increases (2021 FAA AIP Grant) Resolution R-310-2022:...
Thank the people who are there, so you can enjoy the fair.
What comes first to mind when people think of and/or visit the Great Darke County Fair?. Depending on your interests: the kids who proudly display their animals or their products, the vendors, the many events, the rides, the music in the gazebo, the concerts and, last but not least, fair food! And the list might be even longer…
