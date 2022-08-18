Read full article on original website
Hines continues a family tradition
GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
Betty Copeland
APRIL 7, 1938 – AUGUST 21, 2022. Betty Copeland age 84, of Greenville passed away at 6:30 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her residence. Betty was born April 7, 1938, in Union City, Ohio, to the late Lewis “Pete” & Pauline (Welker) Maloy. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert D. Copeland on March 8, 1992, whom she married May 26, 1956; grandson, Jamie Copeland; brothers, Jerry “Jake” Maloy & Lewis “Louie” Maloy; and sisters, Rose Ann Partridge & Margaret Hawes.
Fearon takes top honors as Showman of Showman
GREENVILLE- A 2022 graduate of Arcanum High School, Madelyn Fearon has been showing pigs since she was three years old. Now at the age of 19, Fearon beat out her younger brother Seth for grand champion. “Winning this means a lot to me, ” said Fearon. “I spend a lot...
Thank the people who are there, so you can enjoy the fair.
What comes first to mind when people think of and/or visit the Great Darke County Fair?. Depending on your interests: the kids who proudly display their animals or their products, the vendors, the many events, the rides, the music in the gazebo, the concerts and, last but not least, fair food! And the list might be even longer…
Angela “Ange” J. Sanders
Angela “Ange” J. Sanders, 72, Greenville, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, August 19, 2022, at Wayne Healthcare in Greenville. She was born on September 11, 1949, in Greenville, to the late Clarence Bowers and Margaret (Richardson) Devor. In addition to her parents, Ange was preceded in death...
Matthew Hiestand
Matthew Edward Hiestand, 43, of Union City, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 8, 1979, in Greenville, Ohio, and was the son of Cyril “Cy” and Deborah Hiestand of Ansonia, Ohio. Matt is survived...
Concert drew a large crowd
The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
Carrol D. Thompson
July 14, 1926 ~ August 20, 2022 (age 96) THOMPSON, Carrol D., age 96, of Pitsburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Village Green Care Center in Greenville. He was born on July 14, 1926 to the late Earl & Treva (Altic) Thompson. He...
Public Auction – 8/27
What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
Wilma Barbee
Wilma C. Barbee, 93, of Covington, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Ohio’s Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Troy. She was born November 12, 1928, in Covington, to the late Emerson G. and Zelma (Fessler) Mader. She married Ralph F. Barbee on September 5, 1950; he preceded her in death on August 8, 2008.
Boys golf host Sidney at Turtle Creek
Boys golf team lost to Sidney on a 5th man score. After top 4 scores tied at 190, Sidney’s 5 th score was 2 better than the Waves. Once again Ethan Sunsdahl led the Wave with a 40. Also scoring was Aidan Honeyman with a 48, Bryce Blumenstock a 50 and Mason Shuttleworth a 52.
Welcome Ansonia Local Schools’ new Superintendent: PJ Burgett
ANSONIA—The Ansonia Local Schools Board of Education selected PJ Burgett as the new Superintendent of the School District. PJ is entering his 20th year in education, 12 of those as a secondary principal. During his career, PJ has served as a classroom teacher, coach, athletic director and principal. Most...
