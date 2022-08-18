Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Dynamic duo to lead Marian wrestling: Former Illinois teammates to coach Hurricanes
Marian Central Catholic High School has a team heading up the school’s wrestling program. Jordan Blanton and Ryan Prater, two men familiar with one another, were introduced last week at […]
wjol.com
Former Major League Umpire And Native Of Lockport Dies
Lockport native and former Major League baseball umpire has died. Bill Haller died just four days after being transported to a Veterans facility in Marion, Illinois. Haller became infamous for an animated tirade between him and Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver during a major league game. Long time friend of...
Fall Football Preview 2022
It’s time to the gridiron for the 2022 High School Football season. All six of our area teams are ready for new opportunities including Naperville North who capture the DVC for the first time since 2008. This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Naperville North. We begin with...
Ramblers hope ESPN opener is just the beginning of a highlight-filled state-title chase
Coach John Holecek is guardedly optimistic as he begins his 17th season at Loyola in quest of his third 8A state championship and 11th final four appearance in the last 13 possible seasons. The post Ramblers hope ESPN opener is just the beginning of a highlight-filled state-title chase appeared first on The Record.
Indiana State University football player from Waukegan among 3 killed in weekend crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team — including an 18-year-old from Waukegan — were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained […]
kanecountyconnects.com
Aurora District 131 Breaks Ground on Resilience Education Center
The oldest public school district in Illinois has broken ground on its newest education center. Approved by the Aurora City Council, East Aurora Unit District 131 is building a new education hub at the site of its former administrative center at 417 Fifth St. on Aurora's East Side. The new,...
Foxtail on the Lake Replacing Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
This will serve as a sister restaurant to Downers Grove's the Foxtail
oakpark.com
Setting the record straight on Drummond
I have a comment about the Homes section article last week on William Drummond’s W. Muther House [History hits the market in River Forest, Aug. 10]. Oak Park and River Forest have a significant architectural heritage that brings thousands of people here to see and appreciate. The least we can do is make sure that descriptions are correct.
Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
Homer Glen village trustee Nicole La Ha Zwiercan wins Mrs. America crown
A Homer Glen village trustee is the new Mrs. America. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan won the crown Saturday night in Las Vegas, competing against 51 national contestants.
visitlakecounty.org
Labor Day Weekend in Lake County 2022
Labor Day weekend in Lake County usually means summer will officially draw to a close in 2022. Although the summer season is coming to an end, that does not mean that the fun stops. There’s still time to get out there and eat delicious food, find delightful deals and the...
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
rejournals.com
Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors announces $15.2 million sale of gastroenterology and endoscopy property in Naperville
Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors (PRECAP) announces the $15.2 million, $763 per square foot, closing of the Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy property located at 1243 Rickert Drive in the affluent Chicago suburb of Naperville. PRECAP Managing Principal Scott Niedergang represented the seller, a physician partnership, and introduced the buyer, one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions.
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Prepares for Seasonal Debut in Illinois Suburb
A corn maze billed as the largest in the world recently unveiled that a popular film franchise will be the inspiration behind its design for the fall season in suburban Spring Grove. Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60...
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show
As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
959theriver.com
Local Drumline DESTROYED IT on AGT Live Show, Among Favorites to Win It All
The Pack drumline, whom I talked about before on this very website, just blew up the world again with their performance on Tuesday night!. As you can hear in the video above, Simon believes they have the passion and talent to win it all, but as you hear Howie say, they have a lot of competition.
