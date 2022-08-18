ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Former Major League Umpire And Native Of Lockport Dies

Lockport native and former Major League baseball umpire has died. Bill Haller died just four days after being transported to a Veterans facility in Marion, Illinois. Haller became infamous for an animated tirade between him and Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver during a major league game. Long time friend of...
LOCKPORT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Woodstock, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Woodstock, IL
Education
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora District 131 Breaks Ground on Resilience Education Center

The oldest public school district in Illinois has broken ground on its newest education center. Approved by the Aurora City Council, East Aurora Unit District 131 is building a new education hub at the site of its former administrative center at 417 Fifth St. on Aurora's East Side. The new,...
oakpark.com

Setting the record straight on Drummond

I have a comment about the Homes section article last week on William Drummond’s W. Muther House [History hits the market in River Forest, Aug. 10]. Oak Park and River Forest have a significant architectural heritage that brings thousands of people here to see and appreciate. The least we can do is make sure that descriptions are correct.
RIVER FOREST, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic High School#Highschoolsports#Combat
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Labor Day Weekend in Lake County 2022

Labor Day weekend in Lake County usually means summer will officially draw to a close in 2022. Although the summer season is coming to an end, that does not mean that the fun stops. There’s still time to get out there and eat delicious food, find delightful deals and the...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
thechicagogenius.com

The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights

RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
rejournals.com

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors announces $15.2 million sale of gastroenterology and endoscopy property in Naperville

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors (PRECAP) announces the $15.2 million, $763 per square foot, closing of the Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy property located at 1243 Rickert Drive in the affluent Chicago suburb of Naperville. PRECAP Managing Principal Scott Niedergang represented the seller, a physician partnership, and introduced the buyer, one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Secret Chicago

PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show

As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy