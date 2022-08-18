ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Black Movie Prequels We’d Love To See Get Made

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

Although many of us would probably prefer if our favorite movies remained untouched, the sad truth is that we live in a generation where you’re more than likely to see [Enter Favorite ’90s TV Show Or Movie Here] remade with a Gen-Z twist way before you get an original adaptation. Deal with it!

Of course, not all hope is lost when it comes to sequels, prequels, remakes and reboots. It was recently announced that Triple Crown actress Viola Davis will soon help reintroduce moviegoers to the lucrative world of The Hunger Games in an upcoming prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes .

As announced a few days ago on social media (seen above), Davis will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul in a role that’s described as “the games’ most commanding figure.” The film will follow an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem we know him as in the OG Hunger Games trilogy. His shift from antagonist to protagonist may explain the depths to how he becomes so evil, and the Oscar-winning actress will play a key role in that character shift. It’s the type of story that makes for a consummate prequel, and obviously anything that Davis touches is sure to turn into Hollywood gold.

More on casting for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes below, via Variety :

“Davis, who is playing Volumnia Gaul, the mastermind of the diabolical teen death-match, will star opposite Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird, Hunter Schafer as Snow’s cousin and confidante Tigris Snow and Peter Dinklage as Academy dean Casca Highbottom.

‘The Hunger Games films have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we are thrilled to be continuing that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul. Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story,’ said Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.”

We’re very excited to see how this one turns out!  The news also got us thinking about a handful of prequel ideas for classic films made for our culture that could definitely take off if given the green light.

While Hunger Games is far from being considered a Black movie, Davis’ role in the upcoming prequel did help inspire the seven real-life films we chose worth being revisited. A film about young Black Panther ? Who wouldn’t want that!

Take a look at the 7 Black movies we chose to get prequels, and let us know if we’re on the money — sound off with a few ideas of your own too:

1. HOUSE PARTY (1990)

Source:Getty

Working title: Pre-Party

Who doesn’t remember a good ol’ chaperoned kickback! This could make for a great Black coming-of-age story.

2. JUICE (1992)

Source:Getty

Working title: Juicebox

Seeing how these guys grew up would make a lot of their teenage troubles make sense. Especially when it comes to Bishop.

3. WAITING TO EXHALE (1995)

Source:Getty

Working Title: Waiting To Grow

A timeless classic for Black women everywhere could make for an equally great movie about Black girlhood, given the right cast and script.

4. THE WOOD (1999)

Source:Getty

Working title: The  Playground

With so much time jumping back and forth between time in the first film, one focused primarily on their upbringing could give a great look into Black adolescent brotherhood.

5. DIARY OF A MAD BLACK WOMAN (2005)

Source:Getty

Working title: Diary Of A Mad Black Girl

After all these sequels and reboots Tyler Perry has made, it’s about time we all see film about Madea as a teenager and where she got her vivacious spirit from!

6. THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG (2009)

Source:Getty

Working Title: The Princess To Be

Given its existing Disney imprint, a story about Tiana’s childhood could make for an inspiring tale for growing girls everywhere.

7. BLACK PANTHER (2018)

Source:Marvel/Disney

Working title: Young Panther

Although we have Wakanda Forever to look forward to later this year, seeing the young king rising, learning how to be a kid while also facing his destiny, could be a powerful message and amazing tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

You Do Need Family: ‘P-Valley’ Season Two Finale Recap

Just about everything that has happened in Chucalissa on this season of ‘P-Valley’ has been contingent on the outcome of the city’s mayoral race. A winner was finally crowned. Last week, things seemed to be going according to plan for Andre (Parker Sawyers), Hailey (Elarica Johnson) and Corbin (Dan Johnson). They were gaining ground in […]
TV SERIES
Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez On ‘Plantation-Style’ Property Years After Learning About Slave-Owning Ancestor

And despite finding his roots and knowing the legacy of profiting off enslaved people, Affleck and his new bride seem content with celebrating their love in a place still referred to as "the Big House," not far from where his ancestor claimed ownership over other people. The post Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez On ‘Plantation-Style’ Property Years After Learning About Slave-Owning Ancestor appeared first on NewsOne.
CELEBRITIES
André 3000 Featured In New Supreme Campaign

André 3000 has garnered a reputation in recent years for popping up in random cities, sometimes while playing a flute, and always living his best life. All that to say, 3 Stacks is a perfect selection to be featured in the latest campaign from Supreme. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgm4P-TAPgd/ The streetwear brand recently shared a pic of the […] The post André 3000 Featured In New Supreme Campaign appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
