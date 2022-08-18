ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”

By Sammy Approved
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BwPi_0hNInW8800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioz0V_0hNInW8800

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


Women had already been declaring that they were F.N.F thanks to GloRIlla’s hit song. Then, R&B duo DVSN released their own declaration with “If I Get Caught” last month. Since then, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check out the way these
R&B divas flipped the popular record.

DVSN’s single became an instant hit with lyrics that encourage toxic masculinity in a way that fans had never heard before on an R&B record. The hook says, “If I get caught cheating, that don’t mean I don’t love you.” It goes on to say, “I know, I know you ain’t gon’ let one little fuck mess all this up. Don’t let one mistake take all this weight.”

The toxic track produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox and DVSN frequent collaborator Nineteen85 come together to create the perfect cheating song, sampling Jay-Z’s “Song Cry.” The marketing rollout included the artists and their teams sharing a text thread between Jermaine Dupri and Jay-Z, clearing the sample for the record.

Shortly after the single was released, female artists began sharing their rebuttals to the one-of-a-kind cheating anthem. Notable artists like Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris reunited to remix the record, causing discourse on the timeline.

Some fans enjoyed their version better than the original.

While others feel Kandi and Tiny could spend their energy creating something else:

Other artists like Baby Tate , Louise Chantal and most recently, Chloë Bailey hopped in the studio to record their remixes. They all fed into the toxicity, saying, “if you get caught cheating, I’m gon’ cheat too.” It’s the ladies for us! Who else should hop in on this challenge?

Check out the women adding their special touch to DVSN’s “If I Get Caught” below:

1. Kandi & Tiny

Source:YouTube

2. Chloë Bailey

Source:Chloë Bailey

3. Baby Tate

Source:Baby Tate

4. Louise Chantal

Source:Louise Chantal

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott & More React to Shout-Outs on Beyonce & Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Queen Bey and the Queen of Pop teamed up for a new remix of “Break My Soul” that features shout-outs to a long list of influential Black women. Beyoncé and Madonna‘s “The Queens Remix” of the song dropped on Friday (Aug. 5), and it didn’t take long for many of the artists name-dropped throughout the song to share their thoughts.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge

Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Baby Tate
Person
Kandi Burruss
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvsn#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Kandi Tiny#F N F#R B#Hov
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Todd Tucker’s Daughter is Tired of People Coming for Her Father + RHOA Fans Caused Trauma

Todd Tucker was dragged into Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ feud. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss went off on the recent episode. One can assume this is because Marlo Hampton brought up Mama Joyce and came for Todd Tucker. The cast was in Jamaica. Sanya Richards-Ross was hosting the trip. And a harmless dinner turned messy after Marlo became critical of Ralph Pittman. She took issue with Ralph changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. However, Ralph did it out of respect for the child’s biological father. They reconnected last season.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy