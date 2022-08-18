ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eric Jaye Fights Temptation On His New Single ‘Belladonna’

By davontah
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arbG1_0hNInRiV00

Source: Ed Ellington / Courtesy Spotify


After collaborating with Snoop Dogg on ‘I’ve Been Looking For You,’ off I Wanna Thank Me and lending guest vocals for Rap Bass on ‘ MLK DAY ,’ Virginia based triple-threat Eric Jaye
unloads his new self-produced single ‘ Belladonna .’

Blending the genres of R&B, Soul and Afrobreat, ‘Belladonna’ tells the story of a lust stricken crooner resisting a toxic temptress. You can listen to the silky smooth track below.

When asked about the record’s origins, Eric states:

“I felt led to create a song that tackles the very thing that I often struggle with myself, resisting temptation. Temptation is directly linked to self control and almost everything we do in life can be traced back to our self control. With only a guitar and mini keyboard, God enabled me to create my own interpretation of how we all experience and potentially defeat temptation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gpewj_0hNInRiV00

Source: Ed Ellington / Courtesy Spotify


Raised in The Hampton Roads city of Newport News, Eric Jaye is a multifaceted musician on a mission to change the world one song at a time. As a child he enjoyed an eclectic palot of sonics including the genres of Traditional Gospel, Jass, Soul, Pop, Country and Rock. At age 7, he began playing the guitar as well as the drums, jump starting his transition from spectator to contributor. Growing up in the 757, he naturally gravitated towards The Neptunes ‘ interpretations of jazz, funk and hip hop. Those sounds and additional influences like Timbaland , Missy Elliott and The Clipse
heavily inspire the type of music he crafts.

“I like to create records that paint a picture of my life as well as my faith and make people move. Music is personal to me and I believe the best kind evoke some type of emotion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TGvH_0hNInRiV00

Source: Ed Ellington / Courtesy Spotify


Expect more releases to drop from the VA native before the year is up! Give us your opinions of ‘Belladonna’ in the comments and stay connected to Eric Jaye on
Spotify , YouTube , Apple Music and TIDAL .

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cheryl E Preston

Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed

In February of this year Lindsey Pearlman, the actress was reported missing by her husband. She was later found dead inside a car near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, California. The family asked for privacy and no case of death was given at the time. Now, according to People, a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner indicates they have completed Pearlman’s autopsy.
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timbaland
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Missy Elliott
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Temptation#Jazz#Newport News
The Morning Hustle

You Do Need Family: ‘P-Valley’ Season Two Finale Recap

Just about everything that has happened in Chucalissa on this season of ‘P-Valley’ has been contingent on the outcome of the city’s mayoral race. A winner was finally crowned. Last week, things seemed to be going according to plan for Andre (Parker Sawyers), Hailey (Elarica Johnson) and Corbin (Dan Johnson). They were gaining ground in […]
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy