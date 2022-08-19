MPB Wise Buys: Canon EOS R5 with a 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM lens

You don’t just buy a camera, you buy into a whole system! Our next favorite Wise Buy is the Canon EOS R5 with a 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM lens

Prices of new camera bodies and lenses only seem to be going one way: up! So purchasing secondhand camera kit is a great way to save some money. Luckily, you don’t have to scrimp on quality when buying used equipment from MPB, the world’s largest online platform for buying, selling and trading in used photo and video kit!

MPB grades its camera equipment on quality to give you an idea of the wear and tear and also comes with a six-month warranty, as well as a hassle-free 14-day return period if the item isn’t as described. Our pick of the month is the top-flight Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab), which is a mirrorless body with a 45MP full-frame sensor. It’s capable of firing out a rapid burst of images at 20fps, making it great for everything from landscapes and sports to wildlife and action.

