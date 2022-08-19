ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPB Wise Buys: Canon EOS R5 with a 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM lens

Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago

You don’t just buy a camera, you buy into a whole system! Our next favorite Wise Buy is the Canon EOS R5 with a 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM lens

(Image credit: Canon/MPB)

Prices of new camera bodies and lenses only seem to be going one way: up! So purchasing secondhand camera kit is a great way to save some money. Luckily, you don’t have to scrimp on quality when buying used equipment from MPB, the world’s largest online platform for buying, selling and trading in used photo and video kit!

MPB grades its camera equipment on quality to give you an idea of the wear and tear and also comes with a six-month warranty, as well as a hassle-free 14-day return period if the item isn’t as described. Our pick of the month is the top-flight Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab), which is a mirrorless body with a 45MP full-frame sensor. It’s capable of firing out a rapid burst of images at 20fps, making it great for everything from landscapes and sports to wildlife and action.

Digital Camera World is one of the leading authorities on camera and photography news, reviews, techniques, tutorials, comparisons, deals and industry analysis. The site doesn't just specialize in cameras, but all aspects of photography, videography and imaging – including camera phones, gimbals, lenses, lighting, editing software, filters, tripods, laptops, printers, photo books, desks, binoculars and more.

Whether you're using, looking to buy or trying to get the most out of a compact camera, action camera, camera drone, cinema camera, beginner camera or professional camera, Digital Camera World has a roster of experts with combined experience of over 100 years when it comes to cameras, photography and imaging.

Digital Camera World

This Leica TL2 kit is the cheapest new Leica you can buy today

If you're in the market for a Leica camera, now is the time to dust off your wallets. You can now buy a brand new Leica for just $1,995 at B&H! (opens in new tab) Before you get too excited and think you're getting the latest Leica M11 rangefinder camera (opens in new tab) for a steal... you're not. However, what you are getting is a unique hybrid camera that is made from a single block of aluminum, which oozes the sort of German engineering that Leica is know for in the best Leica camera (opens in new tab)s.
Digital Camera World

Will there be a Canon EOS R replacement?

The Canon EOS R was the very first Canon full frame mirrorless camera, and you can still buy it today, albeit at around half the original price. It spawned a sidekick, the budget-friendly Canon EOS RP, but both have been largely swallowed up by the newer and more advanced Canon EOS R6 and EOS R5 models.
Digital Camera World

The Sony ZV-E10 stores gyro data for stabilization – but how well does it work?

A few people were a bit put out that Sony launched a vlogging camera, the ZV-E10, without in-body stabilization. Well, WE were put out, anyway. If you’re going to shoot handheld, then you need any extra stability you can get. This is a camera aimed at least partly at novices, and they’re not going to understand why their new ‘proper’ camera can’t stabilize video even half as well as their smartphone.
Digital Camera World

3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0 review

What you think of the 3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0 will depend on how you feel about monopods with no heads. Opinions are divided even in the DCW offices. Even without the optional Docz2 feet, the Trent 2.0 is a solid, super-tall, confidence inspiring monopod. With them, it becomes a lot more versatile.
Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

