This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com
Free summer concert performances return to MacArthur Park Aug. 27
Part of Levitt LA’s 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting. The New Respects will perform Aug. 27 at a free summer concert held at MacArthur Park. Performing together since their youth, The New...
grimygoods.com
6 Must See Concerts in Los Angeles – Aug. 22-28
Now that August is coming to an end, why not bid this month with some wild performances and fantastic evenings? There will be a multitude of wonderful opportunities to see live music featuring both iconic and fresh performers in Los Angeles. Enlisted below are our 6 Must-See Concerts in Los Angeles that are full of unique shows from both lesser-known artists and world renowned starts.
celebsbar.com
Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022
Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen.The immersive event, which takes place over Halloween weekend, will return to California for its third year, and debut in New Jersey for the first time.Attendees can expect to revel in over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, authentic Halloween environments as they enjoy face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, live music, character performers, pumpkin carving, dancing, photo opportunities, food and drinks, and of course, lots of candy.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-20-2022]
Summer 2022 only has a few Saturdays left. How will you spend this one?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 20) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope have a good one. Things To Do For...
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year
Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Hop on the K Line: See what it's like to ride Metro's newest addition to South LA
If you live or work in the South Los Angeles area, your chance to hop on the K Line is fast approaching and Eyewitness News is taking you along for a sneak peek ride.
westsidetoday.com
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by the L.A Marathon.
smobserved.com
Rapper Quando Rondo Was Intended Target of Shooting Near Beverly Center Friday News Night. "Lul Pab" killed.
Los Angeles was shocked to hear of a gunfire incident at the Mobil gasoline station down the block from the Beverly Center. Two men jumped out of a white SUV and opened fire on the occupants of a black SUV. On August 19, 2022, rapper Tyquian Bowman aka "Quando Rondo"...
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
luxury-houses.net
This $29.995 Million Architectural Home in Los Angeles with 2 Pools on Different Levels is An Entertainers Paradise
The Home in Los Angeles, a new Bel Air hillside estate envisioned by Bowery Design Group captures magnificent, far-reaching city and ocean views is now available for sale. This home located at 1035 Stradella Rd, Los Angeles, California offers 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mauricio Umansky (Phone: 424-230-3701) at The Agency & Tomer Fridman at (Phone: 310-919-1038) Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Angeles.
laguestlist.com
Liquid I.V. Hydrates Los Angeles with Hydrate ‘N’ Skate Celebrating Fuel Your Play Campaign
California-based wellness company, Liquid I.V., took over Santa Monica with their ‘Hydrate ‘n’ Skate’ event in celebration of their first-ever national brand campaign, Fuel Your Play. Upon entering the venue, guests were greeted with roller skating & skateboarding, games, vibe checks and photo opps, and a custom “hydration rink”. TikToker’s Chris Olsen, Sydney Bell, and Mark Kanemura moved throughout the space stopping to snap pics at photo activations which included a Liquid I.V. branded vintage car with California vanity license plates. Other VIPs were spotted at the rapid rehydrate ring toss, playing a leisurely game of cornhole, or getting low for limbo.
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans have made a beeline to Angelino Heights to gawk at Bob’s Market, the store owned by the family of the film’s Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the character’s quaint Victorian house. But unlike the nearby house where The WB series “Charmed” was shot, Bob’s Market and Dominic’s house have become a destination for more than just...
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
Eater
Comedian Kevin Hart Debuts Vegan Fast-Food Spot Hart House in Westchester This Week
Actor Kevin Hart’s first plant-based fast-food restaurant will be up and running this Thursday in Westchester. Located at 8901 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, Hart House is less than a four-minute walk away from the LAX-adjacent location of In-N-Out-Burger, which is always impossibly busy. Last week, Hart broke the news in an exclusive interview with Eater LA that Hart House currently has two locations under construction, several signed leases, and is on target to open up to 10 Hart Houses over the next year.
vanlifewanderer.com
Portos Bakery: A Cuban Family’s American Dream Come True
Good food and family recipes create some of our earliest memories. For Rosa Porta, homemade cakes and a kitchen full of the smell of vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar held some of the most fond memories of her mother and her home country of Cuba. Today, Rosa’s children and grandchildren work...
celebsbar.com
West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival
What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Leimert Park Jazz Festival
What began in 2015 as an intimate annual block party (the Sutro Avenue Summer Soirée) on a residential street in Leimert Park has evolved organically into the Leimert Park Jazz Festival. Now in its 3rd year (and the second time presented in-person), the Leimert Park Jazz Festival is growing into a centerpiece of summer programming in South Los Angeles, drawing an audience that is diverse in age, race, ethnicity and socioeconomics. The Leimert Park Jazz Festival provides a platform to showcase and promote locally and internationally known music artists, local small minority-owned businesses, visual artists, and nonprofit organizations.
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the Country
LA's Gift to Fast Food Chains is More Than Just In-N-Out. Here Are 3 Great LA Restaurant Chains That You Can't Get Anywhere Else. Los Angeles Restaurant Chains You Won't Find Anywhere Else / Adobe.
theeastsiderla.com
East Hollywood family comes to the rescue of an urban hawk
East Hollywood -- As he was walking his daughter Clara to school in mid-June, Asa Shumskas noticed a pile of feathers on the sidewalk near a chain link fence overlooking the 101 Freeway. Walking closer, he discovered a red-tailed hawk, alert but not moving. Knowing something was wrong – he...
