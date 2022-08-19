When someone uses your Wi-Fi without your knowledge, it can slow down your use of your own network. The average home would look very different if it weren’t for Wi-Fi. A wireless connection to the internet doesn’t only benefit those using phones and tablets. It is what allows the desktop computer upstairs and the smart TV in the basement, where there are no Ethernet ports, to conduct business and stream content. It also coordinates your security cameras and other smart devices. When someone uses your Wi-Fi without your knowledge, it can slow down your use of your own network. It can even make you go over your limit on metered ISP plans. It’s important to know how to kick someone off your Wi-Fi when they don’t belong there.

INTERNET ・ 20 DAYS AGO