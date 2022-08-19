ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

CNET

Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now

Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Prevent Others From Changing Your Windows Desktop Icons and Theme

There are various ways to change the desktop icons and themes on Windows. However, it’s unpleasant when other users make these changes without informing you. If you want tips on how to restrict access to the Desktop icon and Theme settings, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to disable these settings using the Local Group Policy Editor and the Registry Editor.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It

Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone

In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Wi-Fi Calling Not Working on iPhone? Here’s How to Fix It

Wi-Fi calling is a useful feature to make a call if your network carrier signal is low or down. However, if your Wi-Fi is not working, this feature might struggle to function. Or, suppose your Network Carrier doesn’t support this feature, it won’t work on your device. Moreover,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about

The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to see saved Wi-Fi passwords on Windows and Mac

If you don’t reconnect to your wireless network often, months or even years could pass before you need to enter your password again. That’s why a refresher on how to see all saved Wi-Fi passwords on Windows and Mac might be in order. When you want to connect...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone

Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile

Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Your Scanner When It's Not Working on Windows 11

Have you just bought a new scanner, but you're having trouble connecting it to Windows 11? No worries; you're not the only one. Windows 11 is not perfect, so you may encounter various errors while connecting your scanner to your computer. While simply replugging the scanner cables might fix the...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Computers on the Farm: Glossary of Computer Terms

Listed below are some of the shorthand or jargon terms in the computer field. Understanding these terms will help you discuss hardware and software systems and their operation. USDA Farmers' Bulletin No. 2277: Computers on the Farm, by Deborah Takiff Smith is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

CPU Overheating For No Reason? Here is How to Fix It

CPU computes several complex algorithms at the speed of billions of cycles per second. It is acceptable to generate some amount of heat while working at such great speed. A CPU temperature of 50-60 degrees Celsius at normal usage and 80-90 degrees during intensive work is quite common. But if the processor exceeds this temperature, then it is overheating. Unless your CPU is older or overclocked, overheating processor is usually the result of below-par heat dissipation.
COMPUTERS
Business Insider

How to clean the USB-C port on your phone or laptop

USB-C ports — especially USB-C ports on smartphones — are constantly at risk of getting filled with dust, dirt, and other debris. It's not hard to understand why. If you frequently put your phone in your pocket or a bag port-side down, loose debris can be forced into the small opening.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Blur Background in Zoom?

Conducting virtual meetings through Zoom saves time and provides flexibility for many users. Whether it is for privacy reasons or to simply hide your surroundings, making the background blur can be handy. Doing so will put the focus on the main subject and make other things appear foggy. Having a...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Copy Folder Structure in Windows

Manually creating an entire structure of folders similar to the one you already have is significantly time-consuming. So, you can mirror the folder structure from one location to another. This feature can be especially helpful for organizations that have to store the same data for different fiscal periods. We’ve gathered...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Add a Printer in Windows

Thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you no longer need a wire to connect your printer to Windows. Most newer printers can now directly connect to your network, which allows all the users in that network to share the printer. However, there are some instances where a wireless printer can have...
COMPUTERS

