CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Others From Changing Your Windows Desktop Icons and Theme
There are various ways to change the desktop icons and themes on Windows. However, it’s unpleasant when other users make these changes without informing you. If you want tips on how to restrict access to the Desktop icon and Theme settings, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to disable these settings using the Local Group Policy Editor and the Registry Editor.
technewstoday.com
TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s 14 Proven Ways to Fix It
Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi features that help you surf the Internet. However, when it ceases to work you are met with an error message “Automatic IP setting failed or MAC address not correct” thereby restricting you to stream online services like Netflix or Hulu. There may...
Gear Patrol
How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone
In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
technewstoday.com
Wi-Fi Calling Not Working on iPhone? Here’s How to Fix It
Wi-Fi calling is a useful feature to make a call if your network carrier signal is low or down. However, if your Wi-Fi is not working, this feature might struggle to function. Or, suppose your Network Carrier doesn’t support this feature, it won’t work on your device. Moreover,...
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
knowtechie.com
How to see saved Wi-Fi passwords on Windows and Mac
If you don’t reconnect to your wireless network often, months or even years could pass before you need to enter your password again. That’s why a refresher on how to see all saved Wi-Fi passwords on Windows and Mac might be in order. When you want to connect...
Business Insider
What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection
An Ethernet cable lets you physically connect your computer to the internet. Ethernet connections are almost always faster than Wi-Fi connections, and are usually more stable. You'll need to connect one end of the Ethernet cable to your router, and the other to your computer. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone
Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Scanner When It's Not Working on Windows 11
Have you just bought a new scanner, but you're having trouble connecting it to Windows 11? No worries; you're not the only one. Windows 11 is not perfect, so you may encounter various errors while connecting your scanner to your computer. While simply replugging the scanner cables might fix the...
Computers on the Farm: Glossary of Computer Terms
Listed below are some of the shorthand or jargon terms in the computer field. Understanding these terms will help you discuss hardware and software systems and their operation. USDA Farmers' Bulletin No. 2277: Computers on the Farm, by Deborah Takiff Smith is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You...
technewstoday.com
CPU Overheating For No Reason? Here is How to Fix It
CPU computes several complex algorithms at the speed of billions of cycles per second. It is acceptable to generate some amount of heat while working at such great speed. A CPU temperature of 50-60 degrees Celsius at normal usage and 80-90 degrees during intensive work is quite common. But if the processor exceeds this temperature, then it is overheating. Unless your CPU is older or overclocked, overheating processor is usually the result of below-par heat dissipation.
Business Insider
How to clean the USB-C port on your phone or laptop
USB-C ports — especially USB-C ports on smartphones — are constantly at risk of getting filled with dust, dirt, and other debris. It's not hard to understand why. If you frequently put your phone in your pocket or a bag port-side down, loose debris can be forced into the small opening.
Android Central
Google wants to make it way easier to discover and download new PWAs in Chrome
A new Chromium Gerrit commit suggests Google is working on a redesigned interface for the Chrome Apps landing page. This could make it easier to discover new PWAs and manage your existing ones.
technewstoday.com
How to Blur Background in Zoom?
Conducting virtual meetings through Zoom saves time and provides flexibility for many users. Whether it is for privacy reasons or to simply hide your surroundings, making the background blur can be handy. Doing so will put the focus on the main subject and make other things appear foggy. Having a...
technewstoday.com
How to Copy Folder Structure in Windows
Manually creating an entire structure of folders similar to the one you already have is significantly time-consuming. So, you can mirror the folder structure from one location to another. This feature can be especially helpful for organizations that have to store the same data for different fiscal periods. We’ve gathered...
technewstoday.com
How to Add a Printer in Windows
Thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you no longer need a wire to connect your printer to Windows. Most newer printers can now directly connect to your network, which allows all the users in that network to share the printer. However, there are some instances where a wireless printer can have...
