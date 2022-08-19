We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This powerful tablet comes packed with Apple’s first generation M1 chip, which is the same processor you’d find on the more powerful 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, but at least you receive new color options to choose from. Whatever the case, you can now get yours for just $559.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO