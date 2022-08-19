According to Microsoft, the System Service Exception stop code indicates that executing code had an exception, and the thread that was below it, is a system thread. When the error affects the system services, Windows identifies this as a bug and displays the Blue Screen to prevent further damage. System services are responsible for controlling and managing the functionality of the Operating system and other applications. Any programs, drivers, or incompatible hardware can interfere with these services to cause the BSOD.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO