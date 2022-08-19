Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How To Format USB In Linux (5 Easy Ways)
Formatting a USB Drive in Linux is a straightforward process for the most part, but you may encounter a few roadblocks along the way. For instance, users are often unsure as to what file system they should format the USB with. Generally, you should stick to ext4 for the best performance and stability. But if cross-platform compatibility is a concern, you can instead go with exFAT or FAT32.
technewstoday.com
Microsoft Product Key Not Working? 9 Ways to Fix it
Microsoft Product keys are the license keys that you can use to Activate Windows. Activating your system verifies that you are using genuine Windows and provides you with certain benefits. If your computer is not activated, after the trial period is over, you can’t change particular settings such as Personalization,...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix a Blurry Computer Screen?
Whether you sit in front of the screen for work regularly, or you just casually use it to binge-watch your favorite TV series. We can agree that an unusual blurry screen can ruin the experience. Usually, there are many things to consider when looking for the cause of a blurry...
technewstoday.com
14 Ways to Fix System Service Exception BSOD Error in Windows?
According to Microsoft, the System Service Exception stop code indicates that executing code had an exception, and the thread that was below it, is a system thread. When the error affects the system services, Windows identifies this as a bug and displays the Blue Screen to prevent further damage. System services are responsible for controlling and managing the functionality of the Operating system and other applications. Any programs, drivers, or incompatible hardware can interfere with these services to cause the BSOD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Stop PDF From Opening on Microsoft Edge?
Most modern browsers can view, edit and print a PDF. Microsoft Edge also has a built-in PDF viewer and is naturally set up as the default for Windows. So, whenever you open a PDF, it will open in Microsoft Edge. This may not be ideal for you if you have...
technewstoday.com
CPU Overheating For No Reason? Here is How to Fix It
CPU computes several complex algorithms at the speed of billions of cycles per second. It is acceptable to generate some amount of heat while working at such great speed. A CPU temperature of 50-60 degrees Celsius at normal usage and 80-90 degrees during intensive work is quite common. But if the processor exceeds this temperature, then it is overheating. Unless your CPU is older or overclocked, overheating processor is usually the result of below-par heat dissipation.
technewstoday.com
Monitor Keeps Entering Power Save Mode? Here’s How to Fix It
Your monitor features a power-saving mode to save power when the computer is inactive for some time. Generally, when it happens, you see a message “No signal, Entering Power save mode.” However, if the monitor constantly enters into this mode, it can be quite a hassle for the users.
technewstoday.com
How to Copy Folder Structure in Windows
Manually creating an entire structure of folders similar to the one you already have is significantly time-consuming. So, you can mirror the folder structure from one location to another. This feature can be especially helpful for organizations that have to store the same data for different fiscal periods. We’ve gathered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
Fix: Microsoft Excel Can’t Open or Save Any More Documents
Do you see a message that says, “Microsoft Excel Can’t Open or Save Any More Documents Because There Is Not Enough Memory Available.” Well, this problem does not arise just because there is not enough memory on your device. This can also happen because of some settings...
technewstoday.com
How to Batch Rename Files in Windows (6 Ways)
Renaming files one by one might not take much time if there are only a few files. However, if you need to rename multiple miles, you definitely want to batch or bulk rename the files. So we have created this article to help provide you with different methods to rename...
technewstoday.com
How to Backup Mac to External Hard Drive
If you often rely on your Mac computer for completing your day-to-day tasks, you must set a habit of backing it up in a timely manner. So if unfortunately, your system crashes someday, you can easily restore your files using the backups. A reliable way of protecting your system files...
technewstoday.com
How to Transfer Files Faster in Windows 10 and 11
If you are relying on your old HDD instead of the super fast SSD, it is possible that your data transfer rate is dropping. SSD has better file transfer rates than HDD. However, if you want faster transfer rates, you should keep a close eye on setting up file transfer preferences and system optimization for increased efficiency.
technewstoday.com
How to Blur Background in Zoom?
Conducting virtual meetings through Zoom saves time and provides flexibility for many users. Whether it is for privacy reasons or to simply hide your surroundings, making the background blur can be handy. Doing so will put the focus on the main subject and make other things appear foggy. Having a...
technewstoday.com
How to Reopen Closed Tab on Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari
When we abruptly close our browser or the computer without properly exiting out of the tabs, it can interfere with our workflow later. Fortunately, browsers make it easy for us to pick up right back from where we left off. In many browsers, there are multiple ways you can easily...
technewstoday.com
How to Ping an IP Address in Windows or Linux
Ping is one of the most popular commands used in the networking world. Using this command, you can Ping an IP to troubleshoot network issues and check if the internet is working fine. Moreover, pinging an IP address is very easy on Windows and Linux OS. The command lines used...
technewstoday.com
ASUS Laptop Not Charging? 8 Ways to Fix it
When the charging indicator turns into a blinking orange light on your Asus laptop, it means your charge is too low, and you need to connect a charger ASAP. However, that could also mean the battery is failing, or the charging voltage is inappropriate (too low or too high). In this case, your laptop fails to charge and sometimes doesn’t even boot with the battery.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
technewstoday.com
How to Open or Forward Ports on a Router?
It’s not uncommon to plug in a router and start using it without changing much in the settings. Many people never even reset the default username and password, despite many customization options in the router’s settings. One of these enables you to grant access to your network through a specific port. It benefits many networking options, from file hosting to website management to gaming.
technewstoday.com
How to Setup VPN on Your Router
Configuring your router to create a safe, secure, and private network from which to use the internet is the first step to having the perfect home setup. However, many routers don’t offer VPNs as a standard feature; when they do, it doesn’t mean they’re compatible with your favorite virtual private network provider.
technewstoday.com
[Solved] Steam Game Update Stuck Error
Sometimes when updating a game on Steam, you might face an issue where your games are stuck downloading the updates for hours. It can be a very annoying issue because without updating the games to the latest version, it doesn’t allow you to play them. Most of the time,...
Comments / 0