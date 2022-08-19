Read full article on original website
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
knowtechie.com
How to change the Slack notification sound
Slack notification sounds can help you to keep tabs on all of your important work notifications, whether you’re at your desk or on the go. You are also not limited to the default Knock Rush notification sound, however. There are a few other options to choose from when configuring your Slack notification sound.
The Verge
How to send a confidential message on Gmail
Google uses TLS (what is called standard encryption) to keep your emails relatively safe in transit. (The service does also have the more secure S/MIME encryption, but it’s only available for business and educational institutions.) There are, however, other ways you can keep your personal data a little safer, and one is by using Google’s confidential mode.
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
What Does It Really Mean To ‘Allow Cookies’? We Asked Tech Experts
How often do you agree to “allow cookies” when you visit a certain website — and then cross your fingers and hope it isn’t going to lead to something bad on your device”? Maybe you have a sort-of understanding of cookies and know that it, for instance, can and should be cleared out from time to time to when clearing your browser history. But if you’re struggling to define “cookies,” are never really sure if you should give sites permission to flood your device with them, and don’t want to miss out on any positives that could come along with them (or, conversely, ruin your device by allowing too many of them), it’s time to get clear on what they are and what they mean to you. What does it really mean to “allow cookies?” — and should you? We asked a tech expert to explain.
CNET
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
AdWeek
Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media’s Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max’s The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter’s brand safety solution, which is powered by Sounder’s Audio Data Cloud.
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
BeReal, The Social App Challenging The Status Quo
If you were to ask what the most popular social media app is, you would likely hear TikTok, Snapchat, or Instagram as an answer. However, a new app is climbing its way to the spotlight. BeReal is an attempt to stray away from the norm by showing its users a peek into the reality of others' lives.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix a Blurry Computer Screen?
Whether you sit in front of the screen for work regularly, or you just casually use it to binge-watch your favorite TV series. We can agree that an unusual blurry screen can ruin the experience. Usually, there are many things to consider when looking for the cause of a blurry...
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots—and his lawyers are already on the case
A new bombshell report from a Twitter whistleblower could have big implications for the company’s coming court case with Elon Musk. Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Would-be Twitter buyer Elon Musk is actively trying to pull out of the $44 billion takeover deal as he...
Googerteller tattles on how often your computer talks to Google
Tired of companies tracking your activity across apps, serving you targeted advertisements just moments after you look at something? You are far from alone, and growing user dismay has forced companies like Google to implement measures such as the Play Store’s Data Safety section (even if that is a mere placebo fueling the illusion that we have control over Google’s data collection). Bert Hubert, the developer behind PowerDNS, wants to help paint an accurate picture just how vast Google’s thirst for data really is with the creation of Googerteller, some software that produces an audible beep every time your computer sends user info back to Google.
How to unblock someone on Facebook
IF you've blocked someone and you're regretting it, it's easy enough to reverse. Maybe you've forgiven that annoying friend, awkward ex or one-time troll – and now it's time to let them back into your life. How to unblock someone on Facebook. If you have already blocked someone on...
In the midst of its battle with Elon Musk, Twitter threatens to revoke Bot Sentinel's data access after founder suggests Twitter has more than 5% 'bots'
Bot Sentinel is a platform that tracks Twitter for accounts that my be harmful or fake. It's been doing so since 2018, with access to Twitter's developer API. Now, Twitter is giving it two weeks to remove a "core" part of its site before its access is revoked. Bot Sentinel...
