How to Transfer Files Faster in Windows 10 and 11
If you are relying on your old HDD instead of the super fast SSD, it is possible that your data transfer rate is dropping. SSD has better file transfer rates than HDD. However, if you want faster transfer rates, you should keep a close eye on setting up file transfer preferences and system optimization for increased efficiency.
Microsoft Product Key Not Working? 9 Ways to Fix it
Microsoft Product keys are the license keys that you can use to Activate Windows. Activating your system verifies that you are using genuine Windows and provides you with certain benefits. If your computer is not activated, after the trial period is over, you can’t change particular settings such as Personalization,...
How to Stop PDF From Opening on Microsoft Edge?
Most modern browsers can view, edit and print a PDF. Microsoft Edge also has a built-in PDF viewer and is naturally set up as the default for Windows. So, whenever you open a PDF, it will open in Microsoft Edge. This may not be ideal for you if you have...
How to Batch Rename Files in Windows (6 Ways)
Renaming files one by one might not take much time if there are only a few files. However, if you need to rename multiple miles, you definitely want to batch or bulk rename the files. So we have created this article to help provide you with different methods to rename...
Fix: Microsoft Excel Can’t Open or Save Any More Documents
Do you see a message that says, “Microsoft Excel Can’t Open or Save Any More Documents Because There Is Not Enough Memory Available.” Well, this problem does not arise just because there is not enough memory on your device. This can also happen because of some settings...
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
14 Ways to Fix System Service Exception BSOD Error in Windows?
According to Microsoft, the System Service Exception stop code indicates that executing code had an exception, and the thread that was below it, is a system thread. When the error affects the system services, Windows identifies this as a bug and displays the Blue Screen to prevent further damage. System services are responsible for controlling and managing the functionality of the Operating system and other applications. Any programs, drivers, or incompatible hardware can interfere with these services to cause the BSOD.
How to Ping an IP Address in Windows or Linux
Ping is one of the most popular commands used in the networking world. Using this command, you can Ping an IP to troubleshoot network issues and check if the internet is working fine. Moreover, pinging an IP address is very easy on Windows and Linux OS. The command lines used...
How to Fix “File is Open in Another Program” Error?
While trying to relocate or delete a file on your computer, you may receive an erroneous message stating, “File is open in another program.” However, if the message, by any chance, had the name of that ‘another program’ clearly mentioned, it would have been easier for you to handle the situation.
How to Copy Folder Structure in Windows
Manually creating an entire structure of folders similar to the one you already have is significantly time-consuming. So, you can mirror the folder structure from one location to another. This feature can be especially helpful for organizations that have to store the same data for different fiscal periods. We’ve gathered...
11 Ways To Fix “Reference By Pointer” BSOD in Windows
When the system identifies an error as a threat to its normal operation, it stops the work and displays a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) to prevent further damage. The particular BSOD with the error name Reference_by_pointer or a stop code 0x000018 is a memory issue mostly spawned by faults in drivers. You could easily solve this problem by updating the drivers in your system. But there can be some other issues hindering the process. So, you will need a few workarounds depending on the causes.
How to Select All Emails in Gmail
If you’re the one to subscribe to a sea of newsletters, you must be familiar with your homepage flooding with emails. Gmail is one of the leading email services, with around 1.5 billion active users. Although Google automatically assigns special categories for certain emails, you still have to select and assign categories for most emails manually.
How to Fix a Blurry Computer Screen?
Whether you sit in front of the screen for work regularly, or you just casually use it to binge-watch your favorite TV series. We can agree that an unusual blurry screen can ruin the experience. Usually, there are many things to consider when looking for the cause of a blurry...
How To Format USB In Linux (5 Easy Ways)
Formatting a USB Drive in Linux is a straightforward process for the most part, but you may encounter a few roadblocks along the way. For instance, users are often unsure as to what file system they should format the USB with. Generally, you should stick to ext4 for the best performance and stability. But if cross-platform compatibility is a concern, you can instead go with exFAT or FAT32.
How to Open or Forward Ports on a Router?
It’s not uncommon to plug in a router and start using it without changing much in the settings. Many people never even reset the default username and password, despite many customization options in the router’s settings. One of these enables you to grant access to your network through a specific port. It benefits many networking options, from file hosting to website management to gaming.
How to Delete Discord Account?
Discord is a popular social media platform that keeps you connected with your friends and family. But for some reason, if you have outgrown Discord and no longer want to be a part of it, you can simply disable or delete your account. Deleting your account is fairly intuitive and...
ASUS Laptop Not Charging? 8 Ways to Fix it
When the charging indicator turns into a blinking orange light on your Asus laptop, it means your charge is too low, and you need to connect a charger ASAP. However, that could also mean the battery is failing, or the charging voltage is inappropriate (too low or too high). In this case, your laptop fails to charge and sometimes doesn’t even boot with the battery.
How to Add a Printer in Windows
Thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you no longer need a wire to connect your printer to Windows. Most newer printers can now directly connect to your network, which allows all the users in that network to share the printer. However, there are some instances where a wireless printer can have...
How to Use VPN With Discord?
A VPN is always useful for privacy concerns. Similarly, you can also use a VPN with Discord for all the right reasons. Although Discord already has decent features for privacy, like end-to-end encryption, a VPN can prove to be beneficial in many ways. For instance, you can keep your account secure from hackers, or you can use Discord if it’s banned in your country. Additionally, you can also experience better quality voice and video calls on different servers and even bypass bans.
Microphone Not Working on iPhone? Try These 7 Fixes
A microphone is essential for any smartphone that lets you talk with someone or perform voice commands. However, after iOS 14 update, many users have reported that their Microphone frequently stops working. Generally, this problem occurs if your device is running on a buggy software version. Or you haven’t granted...
