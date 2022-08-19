Read full article on original website
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPrinceton, NJ
On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Passage Theatre Hosts Acoustic Version of Show at Mill Hill Park
Some things make you forget where you are; a good book, an interesting podcast, or company with the right person. In Trenton, Passage theatre gave goers a different kind of escape at the Mill Hill Amphitheater. With its overlook to the Assunpink creek, the bridge dividing the path, and a...
Old school rollerskating revolution happening weekly at N.J. city park
Jaclyn Duncan is a classical musician who also happens to love roller skating. Looking for people who shared her fondness for free-wheeling, she asked online, “Would anyone be interested if I started hosting some outdoor skate meetups in Trenton, N.J.?”. And with that Facebook post, Trenton SK8S was born.
News 12 New Jersey to hold another back to school celebration. Find out how you can join us!
News 12 is helping take the stress away from back to school preparations.
Capital Philharmonic Unveils Ninth Season of Music in Trenton
As passers-by stroll down the historic district of Trenton near the War Memorial, a glance upward during a friendly conversation would bring their eyes to rest on posters displaying the words, “Vibrant,” “Powerful,” “Heritage,” and “Resonant” – all paired with exciting scenes from Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey’s (CPNJ) concerts from previous years.
Mayor Baraka and Queen Latifah to Host "24 Hours of Peace"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Newark native and entertainment legend Queen Latifah will host the Annual #24HrsOfPeace, from Friday, September 2 at 6:00pm to Saturday, September 3 at 6:00pm on Springfield Avenue, between Bergen and Blum Streets. The 24 Hours of Peace event uses the Hip Hop...
Camden County Caregiver Relief Fund Program
The Board of Commissioners are proud to introduce this Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1000 in Relief Funds.
Middle School Firefighters Graduate from The First Junior Public Safety Academy
Cadets walked down in file and rank, standing at attention as the parents, Trenton Police, and Trenton Fire Department workers watched with proud faces. These middle school cadets were the first in what is hoped to be a long tradition in the city of Trenton. The Junior Public Safety Academy...
Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday
EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022
Spooky season is almost here, and California and New Jersey residents are in luck. Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen. The immersive event, which...
Back-to-school: Clothes and hair trends for the 2022 school year
Parents, did you save your bell bottom jeans and Trapper Keeper from the 90s? It's all coming back in style! But this year, kids are adding their personal touch.
Central Jersey movie festival returns to in-person screenings
The Trenton Film Festival will be back in person at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton with the screening of 40 films from Friday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be 11 separate screening blocks and several filmmakers are expected to attend screenings to talk about their work and answer questions.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
‘Tragedy:’ Family Raising Money For Burial After Beloved Trenton Native Dies In Sleep, 28
A heartbroken family has launched a fundraiser with hopes of collecting money to bury a beloved 28-year-old Trenton native who unexpectedly died in his sleep. Daqueece Washington died on Thursday, August 11, his obituary says. A native of Trenton, Daqueece attended Trenton Central High School, according to his social media...
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Do You Know The Story About this Abandoned Monroe, New Jersey House?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, my Mom and I were on our way to a baby shower in Old Bridge, when we were stopped at a light in Monroe. An old, abandoned home caught my eye - so I had to snap a pic from my car.
Beloved Norristown Area High School Student Dies Suddenly At 16
A beloved high school student in the Philadelphia suburbs died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 18. He was 16. Quentin Watson was an upcoming junior at Norristown Area High School, where he was known for playing basketball, the school district said. "On Thursday we lost a member of our NAHS Athletics...
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
