ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

Passage Theatre Hosts Acoustic Version of Show at Mill Hill Park

Some things make you forget where you are; a good book, an interesting podcast, or company with the right person. In Trenton, Passage theatre gave goers a different kind of escape at the Mill Hill Amphitheater. With its overlook to the Assunpink creek, the bridge dividing the path, and a...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Capital Philharmonic Unveils Ninth Season of Music in Trenton

As passers-by stroll down the historic district of Trenton near the War Memorial, a glance upward during a friendly conversation would bring their eyes to rest on posters displaying the words, “Vibrant,” “Powerful,” “Heritage,” and “Resonant” – all paired with exciting scenes from Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey’s (CPNJ) concerts from previous years.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Society
City
Trenton, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Caregiver Relief Fund Program

The Board of Commissioners are proud to introduce this Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1000 in Relief Funds.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS New York

Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday

EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#School Uniforms#The Dream Big Youth#Trentonians
essexnewsdaily.com

9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ
ETOnline.com

Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022

Spooky season is almost here, and California and New Jersey residents are in luck. Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen. The immersive event, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NJ.com

Central Jersey movie festival returns to in-person screenings

The Trenton Film Festival will be back in person at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton with the screening of 40 films from Friday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be 11 separate screening blocks and several filmmakers are expected to attend screenings to talk about their work and answer questions.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy