Bear cubs were spotted adorably play fighting in a neighbourhood in Alaska.Brittany Shepherd, 34, from Anchorage, saw the bears in the distance as she was driving, pulling over to let them pass safely.Footage shows the young mammals playfully swiping at each other.The cubs were in and out of the trees beside Brittany's car for half an hour before returning to the forest.“In the summer in Alaska, I see bears out, in the street and playing almost daily," Ms Shepherd said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsWoman who was legally blind describes experience of finally seeing her husbandWoman travels 900 miles to surprise grandmother by pretending to be waitress

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 13 MINUTES AGO