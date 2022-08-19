ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A rainy summer has set a record in West Virginia’s capital city. With a month still left in the summer, the 23.23 inches (59 centimeters) of rain that has fallen in Charleston since June 21 broke the mark of 23.13 inches (58.75 centimeters) set in 1958, the National Weather Service said.
