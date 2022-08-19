Read full article on original website
Dinosaur tracks dating back 113 million years revealed in drought-stricken river
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A river shrinking from severe summer drought in Texas has revealed dinosaur footprints dating back more than 113 million years. Dinosaur Valley State Park near Fort Worth, Texas released photos Tuesday and a video showing the massive prints in the muddy riverbed of the Paluxy River.
Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A rainy summer has set a record in West Virginia’s capital city. With a month still left in the summer, the 23.23 inches (59 centimeters) of rain that has fallen in Charleston since June 21 broke the mark of 23.13 inches (58.75 centimeters) set in 1958, the National Weather Service said.
