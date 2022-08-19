ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Shirrel Rhoades: Toriyama’s 'Dragon Ball' geared toward video game fans

By Janet Storm
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKKXb_0hNIJLfF00

Okay, all you slacker types out there, those of you who play video games all day and watch anime movies, here’s one for you.

I know you’re familiar with “Dragon Ball,” a manga series written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama. From 1984 to 1995, it was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, then all 519 individual chapters were collected into 42 volumes by the publisher Shueisha.

Yes, I thought you’d recognize it.

The story follows Son Goku from his childhood through adulthood as he trains in martial arts and explores the world in search of the seven wish-granting orbs known as the Dragon Balls. It was inspired by a 16th century novel and Hong Kong chopsocky films.

And I’m sure you know that it was adapted into several anime series — “Dragon Ball,” “Dragon Ball Z,” et al.

Well, you’ll be happy to learn that a new Japanese-centric 3D-style computer-animated martial arts fantasy adventure film called “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” is hitting movie screens this week. This is the 24th “Dragon Ball” feature film produced so far (if you include two unofficial films and one official live-action film).

In this GOAT animated movie, Goku (voiced by Sean Schemmel) and Vegeta (Christopher Sabat) pursue their training with Whis (Ian Sinclair) on the planet Beerus. But meanwhile, back on Earth, the Red Ribbon Army has recruited Dr. Hedo (Zach Aguilar) and Magenta (Charles Martinet) to get revenge on Piccolo (Christopher Sabat again) and Gohan (Kyle Hebert). Magenta tries to kidnap Gohan’s daughter (Jeannie Tirado), but when he faces resistance, he releases a giant, rampaging android (Damian Clarke). Gohan kills this android by destroying the nucleus in his head with a supercharged Special Beam Cannon.

Will this make Dr. Hedo renounce his evil ways? Maybe, maybe not.

To differentiate “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” from all the previous films, Piccolo and Gohan were turned into protagonists (moving away from Goku and Vegeta), and the Red Ribbon Army was brought back as the villain.

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama, “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” was produced by Toei Animation. Series creator Akira Toriyama provided the film’s original concept and many character designs.

So buy yourself a big fizzy soda and a box of sugary candy and a giant bag of buttered popcorn, then sit back and enjoy.

This movie’s almost as fun as playing the Dragon Ball FighterZ or Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 games.

Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Sabat
Person
Charles Martinet
Person
Ian Sinclair
Person
Sean Schemmel
Person
Akira Toriyama
Person
Kyle Hebert
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy