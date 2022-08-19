ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Massive atlas moth spotted for first time in US, officials say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8QBA_0hNIGAPz00

SEATTLE — Entomologists want Washington state residents to look out for an invasive flying insect – and considering its size, it would be hard to miss.

According to KIRO-TV, a University of Washington professor spotted an atlas moth in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue last month. The massive moths are among the world’s largest, with wingspans reaching nearly 10 inches, experts said.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture received a report of the sighting, believed to be the first in the United States, on July 7, according to KIRO. Entomologists there identified the specimen and sent it to their counterparts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where officials confirmed that it was an atlas moth, the news station reported.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” Sven Spichiger, a managing entomologist for the WSDA, said in a statement about the moths, which typically live in parts of Asia.

“This is normally a tropical moth,” he added, according to a WSDA blog post. “We are not sure it could survive here.”

USDA scientists are now trying to determine whether the specimen was a “one-off escapee” or part of a larger group that has made a home in Washington, Spichiger said.

Karla Salp, a USDA spokesperson, told KIRO that while a single caterpillar likely wouldn’t do much harm, an infestation could lead to the defoliation of apple and cherry trees in the area, ultimately impacting trade.

If you see one of the moths in Washington state, take a photo and send the image to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov, officials said.

“The moths do not pose a public health threat and thus can safely be photographed, handled and collected,” the WSDA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK — (AP) — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
WDBO

Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide. Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Atlas#University Of Washington#Wsda#Usda
WDBO

2022 Florida Primary: Election results

ORLANDO, Fla. — Voters from across the have cast their ballots in the 2022 Florida primary election. See a full list of election results below once results come in Tuesday evening:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDBO

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
RICHMOND, IN
WDBO

Utah homeowners find goats on roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
WDBO

Snapchat reaches $35 million settlement in biometric class action suit

Snapchat may have to pay $35 million after being accused of breaking Illinois law. Plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit alleged that the social media platform was collecting the biometric information of users without consent, WMAQ reported. By doing so, Snapchat violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act. The law,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WDBO

Missing hiker found dead after being swept away by Zion National Park floodwaters

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Searchers found the body of missing hiker, Jetal Agnihotri, late Monday in southern Utah’s Zion Nation Park, park officials confirmed. The 29-year-old Arizonan was swept off her feet by floodwaters as she hiked through The Narrows on Friday, prompting a four-day search extending beyond the park’s southern border, KSL-TV reported.
UTAH STATE
WDBO

Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — (AP) — A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, their lawyers confirmed. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
81K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy