ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 58

Jack Phillips
4d ago

What's all this getting nuked crap lately? Trying to scare the population. This could have happened for the last 70 years at any time. Is it because now we have an incompetent President? He would surrender before fighting back.

Reply(9)
12
Guest
4d ago

I guess with Biden as president we’re closer to being nuked than we were under Trump?

Reply(9)
17
Ew Wright
4d ago

if it happens we're doomed. why worry nothing you can fo live your life to the fullest. all this should of been decided way before this amfin got in office giving away our. country.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Washington, PA
New York City, NY
Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Kim Jong Un
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Nuclear Deterrent#United Russia#Nuclear Attack#Ukraine War#Ne Apocalypse#North Korean#American#South Korean#Russian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why

Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Russia
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy