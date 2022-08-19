Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
A graduate's farewell to her most memorable places in Yakima
As my last article for the Unleashed program, I wanted to say goodbye to my favorite places in Yakima. Although I didn’t have the time to visit many of them, they each have a multitude of memories associated with them. Up first is the Yakima Soda Fountain and Museum....
cwuobserver.com
Ellensburg Night Market opens doors for local microbusinesses
The soulful, emotion-filled tones of local music duo Spiced Rye drifted over a curious crowd weaving through tents offering hand-made goods, food and works of art at the third installation of the Ellensburg Night Market on Aug. 17. The Ellensburg Night Market is located in the parking lot of The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Grandview Summer Nights kick off with food, art, good vibes
GRANDVIEW — Friday night transformed the 100 block of Grandview’s Division Street. Tents blossomed in the place of cars, food trucks and grills circled rows of white folding tables and conversation lifted into the air. Music, barbecue and small businesses filled the block as the sun set. It...
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
7 of the Best All-Day Breakfast Spots in Yakima
Sometimes when you want breakfast it is way past 10:30 a.m., which seems to be the standard time that breakfast is considered over in Yakima. There are moments, however, when you want some tasty pancakes, waffles, omelets, or biscuits and gravy no matter what time of the day it is. We wanted to know where are the all-day breakfast spots in Yakima for those morning meal cravings. Our expert team of hungry breakfast specialists created a list of 7 all-day breakfast spots you can eat in Yakima.
KIMA TV
Annual pioneer power show in Union Gap brought new attractions this year
YAKIMA -- A highly anticipated show at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum attracted folks from all over today. For the second year, the pioneer show brought in vintage snow mobiles. However, this year, they followed the tractors in a parade around the crowd to show them off in action. They...
Yakima Valley’s late harvest, smaller crops hit hard for local businesses
YAKIMA, Wash. — Cold, wet weather in the spring hit Yakima Valley farmers hard, damaging crops before they had a chance to grow or causing them to have a slow start and a later harvest. That’s left local businesses that rely on those farms for their produce in a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community Q&A: Meet the new CEO of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
Following a months-long national search, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic appointed Christy Trotter as its new chief executive officer earlier this month. Trotter, who has spent most of her life in the Valley, served as the YVFWC’s chief financial officer as well as its interim CEO. Now that her role is more cemented, Trotter said she’s looking forward to a future where the Farm Workers Clinic is more than just a health care provider, and is a member of the community.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two downtown Yakima buildings receive façade improvement grants
A fresh coat of paint or new fencing is a simple, effective way to spruce up the exterior of one’s home … or a downtown building housing retail businesses. Two buildings in downtown Yakima recently received grants from the Downtown Association of Yakima’s 2022 Façade Improvement Program: the Salvation Army Thrift Store at Sixth and Yakima avenues, and the Hittle Building at 22 N. Second St.
Yakima Herald Republic
New GED program starts at Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside this week
Heritage University’s High School Equivalency Program will begin classes at a fourth location — Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside — this week. The HEP is a GED program for migrant workers and their families. It gives students from those communities an opportunity to learn mathematics, social studies, science and reading and writing and earn their GED.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
ncwlife.com
Big crowd turns out for boat destruction night at WVSO
Fans packed the house for a night of crashes and destruction at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval Saturday. It was Johnson Electric Bump-2-Pass Boat Race Destruction night and people turned out in droves to watch the action on Fancher Heights…. Before the carnage took place, Hans Roberts drove his No....
KIMA TV
16th annual Paws in the Pool event set for Sunday, August 21
YAKIMA-- The 16th annual Paws in the Pool event will take place this Sunday, August 21st at the Franklin Pool in Yakima. The event is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. The City of Yakima says the event is for dogs and their owners to swim together on the last day of summer operation at Franklin Pool.
Yakima Herald Republic
Little Naches restoration project nears completion, opening up new fish habitat
CLIFFDELL — A busy two months transformed a problematic one-mile reach of the Little Naches River into what biologists hope will become a fertile spawning ground for salmon and steelhead. Mid-Columbia Fisheries and the U.S. Forest Service partnered on an extensive project to eliminate levees, raise the sunken riverbed...
