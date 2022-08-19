Read full article on original website
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to Seville to near Magma to near Coolidge, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 421 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lost Dutchman State Park, or near Apache Junction, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Granite Reef Dam, Gold Camp, Falcon Field Airport, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Superstition Mountains and Kings Ranch. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 186 and 204. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 185 and 187. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 20 and 38. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 745 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, McDowell Mountain Park, Scottsdale Airport, Rio Verde and Desert Ridge Marketplace. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Major flooding is occurring or about to begin in Apache Junction along Weekes Wash and Palm Wash. Low water crossings impassable along with bridge crossings possibly over topped and closed. Streets may be impassable. Numerous breakouts along Weekes Wash and Palm Wash anticipated. Widespread flood impacts expected. Multiple mobile home and RV parks likely to see flooding impacts. Multiple residential structures and properties likely to be flooded with water. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 441 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Apache Junction, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Superstition Mountains and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 197 and 200. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pinal. In Southeast Arizona, Graham. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 439 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, mainly along and east of Highway 77 between Mammoth and Hayden in eastern portions of Pinal county. This will cause small stream flooding, especially in Deer, Ash and Aravaipa Creeks. - This includes the following streams and drainages Long Hollow, Squaw Creek, Fourmile Creek, Black Rock Wash, Garden Creek, Turkey Creek, Goodwin Wash, Aravaipa Creek, Deer Creek, Rattlesnake Creek, Kelly Gulch, Klondyke Wash and Telegraph Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mammoth, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon and Safford Regional Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 12:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
