Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon and Safford Regional Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona East central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 412 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, or 10 miles east of Winkelman, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 12:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Comments / 0