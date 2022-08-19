Read full article on original website
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
San Francisco’s Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bayEd WalshSan Francisco, CA
fox40jackson.com
Gavin Newsom for president? San Francisco weighs in
SAN FRANCISCO – San Franciscans weighed in on whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for presidency in 2024. “Yes,” one woman enthusiastically told Fox News. “He’s clear-headed and has great environmental policies, which we need now.”. California voters would prefer to see Newsom over Vice...
fox40jackson.com
Kiely Rodni search: SUV pulled from reservoir near where California teen last seen
Authorities pulled a white SUV from a California reservoir on Sunday evening – following claims from a private dive team that they found the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Authorities have not confirmed that Rodni has been found. Officials will hold a press conference on Monday to give...
fox40jackson.com
MSNBC analyst rips Ron DeSantis over ‘rampant bigotry’ and ‘homophobia’: ‘Everybody knows he’s terrible’
MSNBC political analyst Dr. Jason Johnson ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on “The 11th Hour” Monday, calling out the highly revered Republican 2024 contender for failing to resonate with voters in his own state. “Everybody knows he’s terrible,” he said. “If you look at his numbers in his...
fox40jackson.com
Heavy rain hits Utah, Colorado, flooding businesses and shutting down roads amid safety concerns
Heavy rains in Utah have caused major flooding across the city of Moab, prompting officials to warn residents not to travel into some areas. Videos online show one business located on Main Street in the center of town completely flooded. The water is several inches deep and rises just above the ankle of some people seen walking through it, Fox 13 of Salt Lake City reported.
fox40jackson.com
Texas schools hanging ‘In God We Trust’ signs after new state law requiring donated signs be posted
“In God We Trust” signs are popping up in Texas classrooms following a new state law that requires schools to display the posters if they are donated. Senate Bill 797 passed through the Texas legislature last year requiring schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” as long as they were “donated” or “purchased by private donations” which has resulted in the signs being displayed across the state recently, FOX 7 Austin.
fox40jackson.com
Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say
An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday. “She is without medication & it is unknown why she boarded a plane to Orlando,” the department said in a tweet. Erica Epps was seen getting...
fox40jackson.com
Department of Justice investigating ‘reprehensible’ Arkansas police beating caught on camera: Gov. Hutchinson
A federal investigation has been launched into the viral video of three Arkansas law enforcement officers violently beating a suspect, Governor Asa Hutchinson said Monday. Hutchinson announced that the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division will look into the footage, which shows an officer punching suspect Randal Worcester in the head and slamming his head into cement while another officer kicks him. A third officer is seen holding him down.
fox40jackson.com
Pennsylvania stabbing rampage leaves 2 dead, others injured: report
A stabbing spree in Pennsylvania has left a 5-year-old child and 34-year-old woman dead, reports say. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Hopewell Township, outside of Philadelphia, leaving other people injured, according to Fox43. The station reports that two people were found dead at the scene – a...
fox40jackson.com
Maryland police search for missing 26-year-old mom Danielle Vines, infant son Christian missing for sixth day
Maryland police outside the Washington-D.C. metropolitan area are looking for a 26-year-old mother and her infant son who have been missing for at least six days as of Sunday. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant son, Christian Wilson.
