If you allow yourself to be present, the galvanizing energy in Yankee Stadium is palpable. An evening breeze cuts through the sticky smog-like weather hugging the venue as baseball fans grab their seats for a night of celebration. Of course, the festivity is about the New York Yankees facing the New York Mets in their storied Subway Series exhibition. But what’s also being celebrated is the release of Pharrell Williams’ new Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) collaboration with the Yankees. To commemorate the fashion partnership, Pharrell and his son Rocket took centerfield to throw the first pitch on Monday night (Aug. 22)....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO